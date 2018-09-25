Yale and August Launch New HomeKit-Compatible Smart Keypads

About one year ago smart lock company August Home was acquired by Swedish lock manufacturer Assa Abloy, which also owns Yale and a few other lock brands. Today, Yale and August announced that they are teaming up for a new line of Keypad Smart Locks that combine Yale's secure lock hardware with August's app and cloud-based connected software.
The "Assure Locks - Connected by August" will let customers unlock their doors manually with August's app or an entry code, as well as automatically thanks to the Auto Unlock feature, which grants access as the user approaches with their smartphone. Existing Yale customers will be able to replace older deadbolt lock and keys with the smart keypads.
Thanks to August's integration, the Yale keypads also support Siri and HomeKit, so users can ask Siri to open the door or set automations that lock and unlock the door at certain times of the day. The keypads also work with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Additionally, customers can use the August app itself to control the new keypads, share virtual keys, see status updates of who comes and goes from their home, and ensure that the door is closed and locked. August CEO Jason Johnson says the new products are just the beginning of the Yale and August partnership.
You can purchase both new models on ShopYaleHome.com today, and the locks will launch on August.com, Amazon, Lowes, and Best Buy in mid October.
“Yale and August share a deep commitment to making our customers’ doors smarter and more secure,” said Jason Johnson, CEO and co-founder of August. “This new Yale Connected by August lineup is simply the beginning of what we will accomplish together when it comes to innovating the lock industry.”The Connected by August kit includes an August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge and DoorSense, enabling remote access of the keypad lock when not at home. There are two models: the Assure Lock SL with an edge-to-edge touchscreen keypad at $299 and the Assure Lock Touchscreen with a numeric touchscreen as well as traditional key access at $279. Existing Assure Locks can be upgraded by purchasing the Connected by August kit separately for $129.
“When August became part of the ASSA ABLOY family, it made perfect sense for the two companies to combine one another’s expertise to build new and exciting products for our customers,” said Jason Williams, President of Yale’s Residential Group. “We’ve brought together our respective teams of engineers and designers to create products that seamlessly integrate our most trusted hardware with our smartest software.”
