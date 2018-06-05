macOS 10.14 Mojave Removes Software Update Mechanism From the Mac App Store and Returns it to System Preferences

As the dust settles on Apple's macOS 10.14 Mojave announcement at WWDC on Monday, developers are already busy digging into the beta version that Apple made available to download shortly after the keynote for testing purposes.
Among other headlining features, Apple is introducing a new redesigned Mac App Store with MacOS Mojave, and as part of the change, it looks as if Apple has decided to stop delivering system software updates via the Mac App Store's Updates tab.
Instead, Apple has moved the system update mechanism to System Preferences, and in doing so has re-introduced the Software Update preference pane of old. The re-instated pane, which was discovered by a Reddit user, includes Advanced options previously found in the old Mac App Store preference pane, which it replaces.
The change will likely be warmly received by Mac owners, as it means they will no longer have to open the Mac App Store to check for and download system updates, which has been criticized for being a slow and clunky affair in current versions of macOS. As expected, the Mac App Store will continue to be the delivery mechanism for individual app updates, the section for which can be accessed via a new sidebar.
macOS Mojave is limited to registered developers at this time, but later in the summer, Apple plans to make a public macOS Mojave beta available, giving public beta testers a chance to try the software before it sees a public launch in the fall.
Apple likes to focus on tentpole features when it unveils a new operating system, but there are always lots of small tweaks and improvements that gradually come to light in the days and weeks after the WWDC keynote. Stay tuned to MacRumors for upcoming coverage of all the little things new to macOS Mojave and iOS 12.
