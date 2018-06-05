macOS 10.14 Mojave Removes Software Update Mechanism From the Mac App Store and Returns it to System Preferences

Tuesday June 5, 2018 12:56 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
As the dust settles on Apple's macOS 10.14 Mojave announcement at WWDC on Monday, developers are already busy digging into the beta version that Apple made available to download shortly after the keynote for testing purposes.

Among other headlining features, Apple is introducing a new redesigned Mac App Store with MacOS Mojave, and as part of the change, it looks as if Apple has decided to stop delivering system software updates via the Mac App Store's Updates tab.


Instead, Apple has moved the system update mechanism to System Preferences, and in doing so has re-introduced the Software Update preference pane of old. The re-instated pane, which was discovered by a Reddit user, includes Advanced options previously found in the old Mac App Store preference pane, which it replaces.

The change will likely be warmly received by Mac owners, as it means they will no longer have to open the Mac App Store to check for and download system updates, which has been criticized for being a slow and clunky affair in current versions of macOS. As expected, the Mac App Store will continue to be the delivery mechanism for individual app updates, the section for which can be accessed via a new sidebar.


macOS Mojave is limited to registered developers at this time, but later in the summer, Apple plans to make a public macOS Mojave beta available, giving public beta testers a chance to try the software before it sees a public launch in the fall.

Apple likes to focus on tentpole features when it unveils a new operating system, but there are always lots of small tweaks and improvements that gradually come to light in the days and weeks after the WWDC keynote. Stay tuned to MacRumors for upcoming coverage of all the little things new to macOS Mojave and iOS 12.

CJM
CJM
1 day ago at 01:13 am
Yeah, bothered me a bit that it is in the App Store. This is much more sensible.
Rating: 18 Votes
Asarien
Asarien
1 day ago at 01:00 am
I can't fathom why this application still hasn't been renamed to 'Settings,' yet.
Rating: 13 Votes
potatis
potatis
1 day ago at 02:15 am
But most importantly: does the cog-wheel rotate?
Rating: 12 Votes
fairuz
fairuz
1 day ago at 01:14 am
Oh thank goodness. System updates were always a pain in the Mac App Store, and it didn't make sense that they were there.

Last time I had to message Apple support, they wanted me to update my minor rev of Sierra before diagnosing stuff. I opened the MAS, went to the updates section, and it said I was up to date. After lots of back and forth and the service person probably thinking I'm an idiot, trying to find a DMG somewhere online instead, the update randomly appeared. No loading wheel or anything before that. And it was an update from weeks ago.
Rating: 12 Votes
Kognito
Kognito
1 day ago at 01:29 am

macOS Mojave is limited to registered developers at this time, but later in the summer, Apple plans to make a public macOS High Sierra beta available, giving public beta testers a chance to try the software before it sees a public launch in the fall.


I can’t wait to try this MacOS High Sierra Beta
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
1 day ago at 02:42 am

No, I hope this is changing „back“, software updates all belong to the same f***ing place


You don't have iOS updates in the iOS App Store. Why should macOS updates be in the Mac App Store?

These aren't apps, these are OS updates. It's like if Microsoft had their Windows Updates available in the W10 Store. That would be silly.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
keysofanxiety
1 day ago at 02:35 am

Hmm. I actually always thought it made more sense in the App Store personally.


Nah, always used to be separate and I wish they hadn't made that change in the first place. The trouble with implementing it into the App Store was it was slooooow. I can't count the number of times I've searched for an OS update after MR says there's one and the App Store would just load with a white screen or clicking the Updates tab would show nothing, even when there's an update available, then randomly show it after 14 CMD + Qs.

It just needs to be a separate app that shows any updates. No frills, no shoving in with other applications.
Rating: 6 Votes
alex00100
alex00100
1 day ago at 02:23 am

I can’t wait to try this MacOS High Sierra Beta

Hey they've been writing these articles non stop for the last 12 hours, give em a break!
Rating: 5 Votes
Janichsan
Janichsan
1 day ago at 02:16 am

Among other headlining features, Apple is introducing a new redesigned Mac App Store ('//www.macrumors.com/2018/06/04/mac-app-store-updating/') with MacOS Mojave, and as part of the change, it looks as if Apple has decided to stop delivering system software updates via the Mac App Store's Updates tab.

Praise the Lord!
Rating: 4 Votes
Jethro!
Jethro!
21 hours ago at 08:02 am
But will it let us download and SAVE an entire OS installation file so we put it on external storage?
Rating: 3 Votes
