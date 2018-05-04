Preview at WWDC likely in June, followed by September launch.
Apple Acknowledges Microphone Issue With Some iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Models on iOS 11.3 and Later
Apple has acknowledged a microphone issue affecting a limited number of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models running iOS 11.3 or later.
In an internal document distributed to Apple Authorized Service Providers this week, obtained by MacRumors, Apple said affected customers may experience a grayed-out speaker button during phone calls. The issue may also prevent affected customers from being heard during phone calls or FaceTime video chats.
Apple Authorized Service Providers have been instructed to first ask customers to disconnect or power off any Bluetooth headsets or other audio accessories connected to their iPhone to see if that alleviates the problem.
If the speaker button remains grayed out during a call, the service providers have been instructed to run audio diagnostics. Affected devices will display a "device could not detect dock" or "accessory not supported" alert in the diagnostic pane, in which case the service provider can initiate a repair for the iPhone.
If an affected iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus is no longer covered by warranty, Apple says its service providers can request an exception for this particular issue. Apple's document does not specify if the repairs will be completed free of charge, but it seems likely given the circumstances.
While this does not appear to be a widespread problem, there are have been some complaints about microphone issues on iOS 11.3 scattered across MacRumors, Reddit, Twitter, and the Apple Support Communities in recent months.
It's unclear why iOS 11.3 and subsequent software versions are unintentionally disabling microphones on some iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus units. Apple mentions that some of the devices may require a repair, suggesting the software update could somehow be causing a hardware defect, but information is lacking.
Affected customers can schedule an appointment with an Apple Authorized Service Provider or with the Genius Bar at an Apple Store via the Contact Apple Support page: iPhone → Repairs & Physical Damage → Unable to Hear Through Receiver or Speakers → Built-in Speaker → Bring In For Repair.
Apple has not confirmed this issue publicly, but MacRumors has verified the document's authenticity with a reliable source. However, outside of our control, some Apple employees may be unaware of or deny the information. In that event, we recommend escalating your case to a senior AppleCare advisor if possible.
MacRumors has reached out to Apple for clarity on this issue. If and when we hear back, we'll update this article.
Relevant: Apple's support document titled Get help with the microphones on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch
22 hours ago at 10:32 am
They acknowledge it but don’t allow downgrading, only 11.3.1 signed
Hmm
I'm seeing a spike in X sales!
22 hours ago at 10:40 am
And how many people are going to say OK that's the last straw let's upgrade to the iPhone X, win-win for Apple.
22 hours ago at 10:33 am
Not entirely sure whether it is software related, or whether it's more down to phones being of a certain age. The iPhone 7 is riddled with Audio IC problems due to a weakness on the PCB akin to the touch issues seen on the iPhone 6 Plus. The company I work for have a queue of iPhone 7 with Audio IC faults at least 10 deep every single day. I would say this is a more common issue than the iPhone 6 Plus touch issues purely down to the amount of repairs we are seeing booked in.
Save this comment for the future, because I guarantee it that Apple will be forced to offer a repair program for iPhone 7 series with audio issues.
23 hours ago at 09:21 am
The biggest issue for me has been that if there is even a minuscule amount of wind, people can’t hear me talk. In fact, I bought an SE just for this reason. I have since upgraded to a X, but my wife still has the 7 plus and I can’t hear her if there is even a little bit of wind.
22 hours ago at 10:36 am
What a surprise they broke something else..
I do hope they haven’t been using this bug as an excuse not to replace throttlegate batteries!!
21 hours ago at 11:51 am
Well, it's not even about testing for everything in this kind of scenario, but finding devices that might be affected by something when the vast majority of the same type of devices don't seem to be.OMG it might take 10 guys 30 seconds to test voice quality on each possible device
21 hours ago at 11:20 am
This will be a fun fight at the Apple Store, I'm sure.
Bring your favourite feather pillow!
21 hours ago at 11:11 am
And Apple wants me to upgrade from iOS 10 to 11. No deal.
23 hours ago at 09:25 am
iOS 11 - when will it ever end - in the mean time, loving the iPhone 7 on 10.3.3.
22 hours ago at 10:21 am
I'd say 11.3 is a mess. Time to recuit new a beta test squad.
