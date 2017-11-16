High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
iPhone X Named One of the '25 Best Inventions of 2017' by TIME
The smartphone, which launched on November 3, features some of the most radical design changes Apple has introduced in an iPhone since the first iteration of the device launched in 2007. It does away with the Home button, includes an entirely new user interface that embraces new gestures, brings impressive new camera technology, and introduces next-generation biometric authentication in the form of Face ID.
Apple Design Chief Jony Ive says Apple was "looking to the future" with the decision to remove the Home button, and that holding onto features, even those that have been effective, "is a path that leads to failure." As for cost, Ive says packing those features and impressive processing power into the iPhone X has "financial consequence."
Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, says the iPhone X is "something we really wanted to do since day one."
Based on estimates for demand, the iPhone X is a hit with consumers. It's received largely positive reviews, and despite some bugs and hiccups with a small number of issues, its launch has been a success.
The iPhone X is just one of 25 products that were named the best inventions of the year. Other items that were highlighted by TIME include the Jibo robot, Halo Top low calorie ice cream, the heated Ember mug that keeps coffee warm, a multi-directional elevator, 3D printed Adidas shoes, the Tesla Model 3, the DJI Spark, the Nintendo Switch, and fidget spinners.
I'm a fan of apple but c'mon give me a break.
We live in heady times folks. iPhone X named as 25 Best Inventions of 2017, Colin Kaepernick named "Citizen of The Year" by GQ...
I bought one and I love it! Still not sure if it was worth the money but selling my unlocked 6s for $250.00 helped. I didn’t quite pay a grand for it and it is my primary computing device and will be for the next several years.
I'm a fan of apple but c'mon give me a break. One of the best inventions? ('//forums.macrumors.com/threads/iphone-x-named-one-of-the-25-best-inventions-of-2017-by-time.2088990/threads/iphone-x-named-one-of-the-25-best-inventions-of-2017-by-time.2088990/#post-25478131')The bar isn't set very high when an $80 smart mug also makes the list...
not to sound jaded but i had my X for a few days now and that new feel wore off. If you break it down... its an iPhone. I still do the same thing on it as my 6+. Yes, its quicker with navigating but its still an iPhone.
That's what tech does to ya...,.. love it for 30 seconds, then your ready for an change
I can't think of other phones with facial recognition that can't be spoofed with a photograph.
Sure, but Face ID may be a solution in search of a problem. All other phones have finger print sensors that are just as good (if not better) at authentication.
I'm a fan of apple but c'mon give me a break. One of the best inventions? What about all other phones that look a lot like the iPhone X? Man, it's gotta be nice to have enough money to change the narrative/influence of a product.I can't think of other phones with facial recognition that can't be spoofed with a photograph.
