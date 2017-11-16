New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iPhone X Named One of the '25 Best Inventions of 2017' by TIME

Thursday November 16, 2017 9:37 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple's new flagship iPhone X is one of the best inventions of 2017, according to a new list of the top 25 inventions of the year published this morning by TIME magazine.

The smartphone, which launched on November 3, features some of the most radical design changes Apple has introduced in an iPhone since the first iteration of the device launched in 2007. It does away with the Home button, includes an entirely new user interface that embraces new gestures, brings impressive new camera technology, and introduces next-generation biometric authentication in the form of Face ID.


Apple Design Chief Jony Ive says Apple was "looking to the future" with the decision to remove the Home button, and that holding onto features, even those that have been effective, "is a path that leads to failure." As for cost, Ive says packing those features and impressive processing power into the iPhone X has "financial consequence."

Dan Riccio, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, says the iPhone X is "something we really wanted to do since day one."

Based on estimates for demand, the iPhone X is a hit with consumers. It's received largely positive reviews, and despite some bugs and hiccups with a small number of issues, its launch has been a success.

The iPhone X is just one of 25 products that were named the best inventions of the year. Other items that were highlighted by TIME include the Jibo robot, Halo Top low calorie ice cream, the heated Ember mug that keeps coffee warm, a multi-directional elevator, 3D printed Adidas shoes, the Tesla Model 3, the DJI Spark, the Nintendo Switch, and fidget spinners.

Avatar
dLifeHD
55 minutes ago at 09:40 am
I'm a fan of apple but c'mon give me a break. One of the best inventions? What about all other phones that look a lot like the iPhone X? Man, it's gotta be nice to have enough money to change the narrative/influence of a product.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
YoitsTmac
54 minutes ago at 09:40 am
Glad iPhone X could hang in there with the fidget spinner. Seriously though, it's hard to take credibility in the list when the fidget spinner is on there, and arguably the Tesla model 3, which can barely make it to consumers. I recall reading something that even though they're production is slow, the build quality is a bit poor even on press cars.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
mikecorp
48 minutes ago at 09:47 am
pathetic if you ask me. only for American public.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
hamiltonrwatch
41 minutes ago at 09:53 am

I'm a fan of apple but c'mon give me a break.


We live in heady times folks. iPhone X named as 25 Best Inventions of 2017, Colin Kaepernick named "Citizen of The Year" by GQ...
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Macaholic868
53 minutes ago at 09:42 am
Replace the word “best” with the word “popular” or “trendy” and it’s true.

I bought one and I love it! Still not sure if it was worth the money but selling my unlocked 6s for $250.00 helped. I didn’t quite pay a grand for it and it is my primary computing device and will be for the next several years.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
redheeler
54 minutes ago at 09:40 am

I'm a fan of apple but c'mon give me a break. One of the best inventions? ('//forums.macrumors.com/threads/iphone-x-named-one-of-the-25-best-inventions-of-2017-by-time.2088990/threads/iphone-x-named-one-of-the-25-best-inventions-of-2017-by-time.2088990/#post-25478131')

The bar isn't set very high when an $80 smart mug also makes the list...
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Tech198
43 minutes ago at 09:51 am

not to sound jaded but i had my X for a few days now and that new feel wore off. If you break it down... its an iPhone. I still do the same thing on it as my 6+. Yes, its quicker with navigating but its still an iPhone.


That's what tech does to ya...,.. love it for 30 seconds, then your ready for an change
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
falainber
49 minutes ago at 09:46 am

I can't think of other phones with facial recognition that can't be spoofed with a photograph.


Sure, but Face ID may be a solution in search of a problem. All other phones have finger print sensors that are just as good (if not better) at authentication.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
puckhead193
48 minutes ago at 09:46 am
not to sound jaded but i had my X for a few days now and that new feel wore off. If you break it down... its an iPhone. I still do the same thing on it as my 6+. Yes, its quicker with navigating but its still an iPhone.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
51 minutes ago at 09:43 am

I'm a fan of apple but c'mon give me a break. One of the best inventions? What about all other phones that look a lot like the iPhone X? Man, it's gotta be nice to have enough money to change the narrative/influence of a product.

I can't think of other phones with facial recognition that can't be spoofed with a photograph.
Rating: 1 Votes

