iPhone X Owners Encountering Green Line on Display Due to Potential Hardware Defect
An increasing number of iPhone X owners have encountered a green line appearing on the smartphone's display.
Photo via Twitter user mix0mat0sis
At least 20 customers have shared photos of the potential hardware defect across the Apple Support Communities, Twitter, and the MacRumors discussion forums since the iPhone X launched a week ago.
"So I was playing with my new phone and all of a sudden, this happened," said one MacRumors forum member with the alias tmiles81. "It's a really bright line going down the entire right side of the phone."
Photos via Twitter users MACinCLE and Nate Heagy
The green line wasn't visible on any of the affected iPhone X units when they were first taken out of the box, but rather developed spontaneously after some period of usage in normal conditions. The devices involved also don't appear to have been dropped or damaged in any way.
"Day one and a bright green line has appeared down the right side of the iPhone X," said Apple Support Communities user benvolio1979.
Many of the user reports claim that restarting or even fully restoring the device doesn't remove the green line, which typically runs vertically along the right or left side of the display, but can show up elsewhere on the screen.
Photos via MacRumors forum member irusli9
The issue doesn't appear to be limited to specific iPhone X models or locations. We've seen reports from owners of both 64GB and 256GB configurations in Silver or Space Gray in the United States, Canada, Poland, and Australia at a minimum. If you are affected, share a photo in the comments section below.
MacRumors hasn't been able to reproduce the issue. Apple declined to comment in an emailed response from a spokesperson.
Apple has been replacing affected iPhone X units free of charge, according to customers who contacted the company. Apple also appears to be collecting data from the incidents so that its engineers can investigate the matter, as it routinely does with any potential hardware or software issues.
Photo via Apple Support Communities user tomek80
The green line could be an isolated defect with the iPhone X's OLED display. Samsung's Galaxy S7 also uses OLED and suffered from a similar issue last year in which a pink line appeared on some displays. Samsung acknowledged the issue as hardware failure and worked to replace affected devices.
If you experience this problem, we recommend booking a Genius Bar appointment or contacting Apple's support team via phone, email, or online chat. Apple is generally helpful in these situations.
The issue doesn't appear to be limited to specific iPhone X models or locations. We've seen reports from owners of both 64GB and 256GB configurations in Silver or Space Gray in the United States, Canada, Poland, and Australia at a minimum.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
11 minutes ago at 07:03 am
Well at least Apple is one of the best in the business for customer service
13 minutes ago at 07:01 am
#LineGate
12 minutes ago at 07:01 am
"Hardware defect"
So this is Samsung's fault, right? ;) :D
So this is Samsung's fault, right? ;) :D
12 minutes ago at 07:01 am
Interesting. Luckily Apples customer service is excellent! I wouldn't mind having a green line on my X in about 8 months so I can get a brand new device
5 minutes ago at 07:09 am
Yer looking at it wrong.This is growing very tiresome now. It was funny in 2010. Please get some new material.
10 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Yer looking at it wrong.
4 minutes ago at 07:10 am
Once again, you're holding it wrong.*roll eyes*
This is growing very tiresome now. It was funny in 2010. Please get some new material
6 minutes ago at 07:08 am
What's wrong with the green line? It looks very cute!
10 minutes ago at 07:03 am
I’m glad I waited
13 minutes ago at 07:01 am
Looks like a problem with the display controller circuitry.
[ Read All Comments ]