Apple Shares New 'What's a Computer' Ad Focused on iPad Pro Features
Apple today shared a new "What's a computer" iPad Pro ad on its YouTube channel, highlighting the myriad things an iPad Pro can do along with new iPad features introduced in iOS 11.
The video, set to the song "Go" by Louis The Child," shows off the iPad's versatility as a computer replacement, following a teen as she chats with friends, takes and edits photos, writes a paper, draws with the Apple Pencil, reads comics, and more while on the go.
Features and accessories covered in the video include split-screen multitasking, the iOS 11 dock, the iPad's camera capabilities, the Apple Pencil, the Smart Keyboard, and photo markup
At the end of the spot, the teen's mom asks her "What are you doing on your computer?" And she responds, "What's a computer?"
Apple has shared multiple iPad Pro ads in the past, positioning the device as a computer replacement. Most recently, Apple published several short tutorial videos designed to show off all of the new features introduced on iPad in iOS 11
Top Rated Comments(View all)
44 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
until iPad has a proper filing system, it will never replace my laptop
42 minutes ago at 02:23 pm
Until I can develop iOS apps on iOS device I still need a computer ...
36 minutes ago at 02:30 pm
Nice commercial, but the "what's a computer" line made it so lame. Please, like a kid that age wouldn't know what a computer is...? Come on.
A lot of people argue iPad isn’t a real computer, it’s just a content consumption device.
oh no ipad sales are down boo hoo..nothing like a bit of marketing....
iPad sales are actually up.
39 minutes ago at 02:27 pm
One of Apple’s better iPad apps in a while. A lot better than the Your Verse campaign.
42 minutes ago at 02:23 pm
Nice commercial, but the "what's a computer" line made it so lame. Please, like a kid that age wouldn't know what a computer is...? Come on.
20 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
To each their own...got a 10.5” iPad Pro in June, have used it to write clinical papers for journals (with reference management and all), study on it daily, get all my communications done, the occasional spreadsheet work, and presentation creation via Keynote and powerpoint, all with no struggle and tremendously liberating versus using my laptop. Meanwhile, my 2013 macbook air hasn’t been booted up in 2 months.
Like i said, to each their own. what you might consider “getting work done” properly on a device suitable to those tasks is very different from someone’s else’s productivity. Using iOS 11 on the Pro feels far less weighed down than the old paradigm of computing for me.
18 minutes ago at 02:48 pm
I'm in the camp that actually uses the iPad as a computer and have for around 5 years (now an iPad Pro 12.9" 2nd Gen), and I'm a computer tech! People who think it can't be used as a computer are likely in a niche market like developers or other careers like that, or, quite often, they just don't know or have the right apps to do what they want to do.
I have my iPad Pro attached to to my power wheelchair, so I use it wherever I go and it doubles as a communication device for when people can't understand me. People always refer to it as my computer or laptop and are surprised when I tell them it's an iPad because of how much I do on it.
19 minutes ago at 02:46 pm
I really don't like that approach from Apple. Never did.
Yes, for many people an iPad is more than fine for what they use any computing device. It's actually a pretty cool machine and is able to do tons of things.
But for many people it's just not sufficient. Yes, those people exist and those will always prefer a dedicated computer over a tablet any time. It's not so much about computing power but about OS and input methods.
Don't market something as a (personal) computer which is not. I mean, yes, technically it is a computer, but we ALL think of something else. Don't degrade those computer users. Don't make them feel forgotten. Or worse yet: stupid (for not wanting/being fine with an iPad).
22 minutes ago at 02:43 pm
Unless her mother lives in a different house, that's a neighbor.
Jus' sayin' :D
20 minutes ago at 02:45 pm
I really like this ad! The “what’s a computer” line is great. Not sure it applies to the teens of today, but for my kids currently both still under 10 this is totally accurate and will be even more so by the time they are teens.
What was that smooth move she does with the Smart Keyboard in the taco shop?!?!? I’ve been trying to copy it but can’t pull it off, lol!
