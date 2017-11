Apple Shares New 'What's a Computer' Ad Focused on iPad Pro Features

Apple today shared a new "What's a computer" iPad Pro ad on its YouTube channel, highlighting the myriad things an iPad Pro can do along with new iPad features introduced in iOS 11.The video, set to the song "Go" by Louis The Child," shows off the iPad's versatility as a computer replacement, following a teen as she chats with friends, takes and edits photos, writes a paper, draws with the Apple Pencil, reads comics, and more while on the go.Features and accessories covered in the video include split-screen multitasking, the iOS 11 dock, the iPad's camera capabilities, the Apple Pencil, the Smart Keyboard, and photo markupAt the end of the spot, the teen's mom asks her "What are you doing on your computer?" And she responds, "What's a computer?"Apple has shared multiple iPad Pro ads in the past, positioning the device as a computer replacement. Most recently, Apple published several short tutorial videos designed to show off all of the new features introduced on iPad in iOS 11