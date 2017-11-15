Steven Soderbergh's Shot-on-iPhone Horror Movie 'Unsane' Gets March 2018 Theatrical Release Date

Steven Soderbergh, the director currently experimenting with smartphone technology in the television show "Mosaic," has now unveiled his next feature film "Unsane," which was shot entirely on an iPhone. Soderbergh kept the project secret during filming so it's unclear which iPhone he used, but the film began making waves over the summer as news of its existence surfaced, suggesting it was filmed sometime in the first half or middle of 2017 and potentially shot with an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.
Now, it's been confirmed the movie will have a wide theatrical release on March 23, 2018, and star Claire Foy, Juno Temple, Joshua Leonard, Jay Pharaoh, Aimee Mullins, and Amy Irving (via Deadline). Unsane is said to be a "reality-type horror — almost Get Out-ish, but different," and was filmed entirely over the course of about a week, according to an Entertainment Weekly interview with Jay Pharaoh from August.
Over the summer, Apple itself funded an eleven minute short film made with an iPhone that was directed by Michel Gondry, along with sharing a series of behind-the-scenes videos about the making of the short. The film, called "Détour," was eventually filmed at the Marché Saint-Germain Apple Store in Paris, where Gondry also discussed the making of his movie and talked about the future of cinema and where the iPhone fits into filmmaking.
But in an interview with EW, Pharoah did divulge some information about the movie, which he describes as "reality-type horror — almost Get Out-ish, but different."There have been a few movies shot on Apple's iPhone that have gotten attention over the past few years, most notably "Tangerine" from 2015. That film was captured using a collection of three iPhone 5s devices, an $8 app called Filmic Pro, a set of anamorphic adapter lenses, and a steadicam rig for stabilization. Tangerine was released in a limited theatrical capacity following a few festival runs in 2015, and considering that other shot-on-iPhone movies have mostly been independent or foreign films, Unsane could be biggest release yet for a movie captured with an iPhone.
"...you wouldn’t be able to tell anything [about how it was made]. It looks that great."
