Belkin Debuts 36W USB-C Car Charger That Offers Fast Charging for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus

Wednesday November 15, 2017 9:57 AM PST by Juli Clover
Belkin today announced the launch of a new 36W USB-C car charger, which is able to provide fast charging capabilities for the iPhone X, the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus. All three of those devices support a fast charging feature that allows them to be charged to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes.


Priced at $29.99, Belkin's new car charger accessory does not include a USB-C to Lightning cable, which is required to make it work. Apple sells USB-C to Lightning cables at prices starting at $25. If you don't already own a USB-C to Lightning cable, it brings the total price of the Belkin Charger to $55.

In addition to being able to fast charge the iPhone, the 36W Car Charger can also be used to provide power to iPads and 12-inch MacBook models. It also works with MacBook Pro models, but those machines typically charge using 61W or 87W Power Adapters.

The USB-C Car Charger is available exclusively from Belkin.com and Apple.com, though it isn't yet showing up on Apple's site just yet as it's newly released.

Just purchased a 30 watt car charger for $12 on Amazon the other day. I love Belkin but for something like this you can get the same delivery for far less.
An equivalent one with cheaper price: https://rover.ebay.com/rover/0/0/0?mpre=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ebay.com%2Fulk%2Fitm%2F112518446905
