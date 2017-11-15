Belkin Debuts 36W USB-C Car Charger That Offers Fast Charging for iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus

Belkin today announced the launch of a new 36W USB-C car charger, which is able to provide fast charging capabilities for the iPhone X, the iPhone 8, and the iPhone 8 Plus. All three of those devices support a fast charging feature that allows them to be charged to 50 percent battery life in 30 minutes.
Priced at $29.99, Belkin's new car charger accessory does not include a USB-C to Lightning cable, which is required to make it work. Apple sells USB-C to Lightning cables at prices starting at $25. If you don't already own a USB-C to Lightning cable, it brings the total price of the Belkin Charger to $55.
In addition to being able to fast charge the iPhone, the 36W Car Charger can also be used to provide power to iPads and 12-inch MacBook models. It also works with MacBook Pro models, but those machines typically charge using 61W or 87W Power Adapters.
The USB-C Car Charger is available exclusively from Belkin.com and Apple.com, though it isn't yet showing up on Apple's site just yet as it's newly released.
Priced at $29.99, Belkin's new car charger accessory does not include a USB-C to Lightning cable, which is required to make it work. Apple sells USB-C to Lightning cables at prices starting at $25. If you don't already own a USB-C to Lightning cable, it brings the total price of the Belkin Charger to $55.
In addition to being able to fast charge the iPhone, the 36W Car Charger can also be used to provide power to iPads and 12-inch MacBook models. It also works with MacBook Pro models, but those machines typically charge using 61W or 87W Power Adapters.
The USB-C Car Charger is available exclusively from Belkin.com and Apple.com, though it isn't yet showing up on Apple's site just yet as it's newly released.
Tag: Belkin