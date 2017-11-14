Here's a Look at Some of the Black Friday Apple Deals Coming to Best Buy, Target, and Walmart

With a little over one week until Black Friday -- the popular shopping holiday in the United States -- most of the major retailers have shared the deals you can expect to see when you're out shopping or online next Friday, November 24. Because we're so close to some of the best deals of the year on multiple Apple products and accessories, as usual it's worth being aware that you may want to hold off on making purchases or taking advantages of sales in the days leading up to Black Friday.
Thanks to deal leaks and official announcements, our Black Friday Roundup already has a pretty good idea of the sales you can expect on Apple products next week from places like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Below we've rounded up some of the best sales that have been announced for each retailer, along with the times you can expect to show up at each store. Note that many deals overlap, so it'll come down to personal preference and location for which retailer you choose to purchase from.
Like many other retailers, Best Buy's Black Friday sale actually starts on Thursday, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, November 23. Stores will then close at 1:00 a.m. local time before opening up again at 8:00 a.m. local time on Black Friday. One of this year's most notable sales (across most retailers) is for the 2017 9.7-inch iPad Pro with 32GB of storage, at just $250 for the Wi-Fi only model.
Target will open its doors slightly later than Best Buy, at 6:00 p.m local time on Thursday, November 23. However, the store will close at midnight and then re-open a bit earlier than Best Buy on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 a.m. If you're looking for an Apple Watch, and are okay with investing in an older generation model, Target will have one of the best discounts running this Black Friday with Series 1 models at just $180.
Walmart's Black Friday sales will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 in Walmart stores. Deals will be available all day online.
Thanks to deal leaks and official announcements, our Black Friday Roundup already has a pretty good idea of the sales you can expect on Apple products next week from places like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Below we've rounded up some of the best sales that have been announced for each retailer, along with the times you can expect to show up at each store. Note that many deals overlap, so it'll come down to personal preference and location for which retailer you choose to purchase from.
Best Buy
Like many other retailers, Best Buy's Black Friday sale actually starts on Thursday, kicking off at 5:00 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving, November 23. Stores will then close at 1:00 a.m. local time before opening up again at 8:00 a.m. local time on Black Friday. One of this year's most notable sales (across most retailers) is for the 2017 9.7-inch iPad Pro with 32GB of storage, at just $250 for the Wi-Fi only model.
- 32GB 9.7-inch iPad (2017) will be available for $249.99, a discount of $80 off of the regular price of the device.
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro models will also be available for up to $150 off.
- The 128GB iPad mini 4 will be available for $274.99, a discount of $125 off of the regular price.
- Select MacBook Pro models will be discounted by as much as $250 off.
- 15 percent off Apple-branded iPhone Cases
- Up to $30 off Apple Watch bands
- Buy one get one 30 percent off iTunes Gift Cards
Target
Target will open its doors slightly later than Best Buy, at 6:00 p.m local time on Thursday, November 23. However, the store will close at midnight and then re-open a bit earlier than Best Buy on Friday, November 24 at 6:00 a.m. If you're looking for an Apple Watch, and are okay with investing in an older generation model, Target will have one of the best discounts running this Black Friday with Series 1 models at just $180.
- Apple Watch Series 1 models at prices that start at $179.99, a discount of $70 off of the regular starting price of $249.99.
- Get a free $250 Target Gift Card with the purchase of an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on an installment plan from Verizon, Sprint, or AT&T.
- The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will start at $529.99, a discount of $120 over the regular starting price of $649.99.
- The 32GB 9.7-inch iPad (2017) will also be available for $249.99, $80 off the regular price of $329.99 (matching Best Buy).
- Buy one get one 30 percent off iTunes Gift Cards
- Beats Studio Wireless Headphones for $159.99, down from $379.99
Walmart
Walmart's Black Friday sales will kick off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 23 in Walmart stores. Deals will be available all day online.
- Get a $300 Walmart Gift Card with the purchase of an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus on AT&T Next or a Verizon Device Payment plan (limited to in-store)
- Straight Talk Wireless 32GB iPhone 6 available for $129, a $70 discount off of the regular price.
- Walmart plans to offer the 32GB 9.7-inch iPad (2017) for $249, down from the regular price of $329.
Related Roundups: Black Friday, Apple Deals