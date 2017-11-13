High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Seeds Third Beta of iOS 11.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the third beta of an upcoming iOS 11.2 update to developers, one week after releasing the second iOS 11.2 beta and two weeks after releasing the iOS 11.1 update.
Registered developers can download the new iOS 11.2 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.
iOS 11.2 introduces Apple Pay Cash, Apple's new peer-to-peer payments service. Apple Pay Cash works through the Messages app and is designed to allow for quick person-to-person money transfers. It's available as a dedicated iMessage app in Messages, with cash transferred through the app.
Cash can be sent from a linked debit or credit card, while received cash is stored in an Apple Pay Cash card in Wallet that can be used for purchases or sent to a bank account.
The iOS 11.2 update also addresses an animation bug in the Calculator app that caused some numbers and symbols to be ignored when entered in rapid succession. The update removes the animations from the calculator app so calculations can be done quickly with no need to pause between entering numbers to obtain the correct result.
It also addresses an autocorrect bug plaguing many people. The bug autocorrects the letter "i" to "A[?]." Apple has recommended a temporary workaround in the form of a Text Replacement, but the problem will be fixed for good once iOS 11.2 is released.
In addition to these bug fixes, iOS 11.2 introduces a new Now Playing option for controlling content on the Apple TV in Control Center, redesigned camera emoji, a new loading animation for Live Photos effects, and new Live wallpapers for the iPhone X, plus it adds a feature that lets developers offer new customers discounted introductory pricing for auto-renewable subscriptions on the App Store.
