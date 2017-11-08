Postmates Announces New Grocery Delivery Service 'Fresh' Alongside iOS App Redesign

Postmates today announced the dual-launch of a new curated groceries and essentials delivery service called "Postmates Fresh," alongside a revamp of the company's iOS app. Postmates has long allowed customers to order groceries for delivery on its app, but the company said Postmates Fresh is its "first-ever grocery product" offering the delivery of everything from paper towels to free range chicken to your door in minutes.
When ordering through Fresh, the average delivery time is estimated at thirty minutes, which Postmates said makes it a good source for last minute items. Postmates Fresh will also work directly with local partners to build out the new service, providing users with "curated, locally-sourced groceries," and more directly competing with grocery delivery services like Amazon Fresh. Postmates Fresh will launch first in Manhattan, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Additionally, the new app has been optimized for iPhone X and features a new collections view and scheduled deliveries section, where you can place an order for the future even if the grocery location or restaurant is closed. Postmates consumer product lead David Byttow told TechCrunch that the app's new design and features are the basis for "a whole bunch of things we'll be launching and bringing in the coming weeks."
Our first-ever grocery product launched today in Manhattan, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The launch of Fresh— a new category that curates high quality groceries and ingredients, is rolling out the same day as our brand new app design. This means customers can now get pesto, paper towels, LaCroix, Halo Top, Kombucha, free range chicken, prosciutto, salmon filet, organic apples, avocados — and pretty much all the essentials they need, in minutes.Postmates said that the goal of Fresh is to make "locally grown groceries more accessible," leading to the partnership with Farmstead in San Francisco, East Village Farm in New York City, and Urban Radish in Downtown Los Angeles. As the service expands to more markets, Postmates will look for more direct-to-consumer grocers who source from organic farms with the "highest-quality products" to integrate new partners into Postmates Fresh.
