Minneapolis Said to Have Fastest Average LTE Speeds in United States

Minneapolis has the fastest average LTE speeds of all major cities in the United States, according to a recent study conducted by OpenSignal.
OpenSignal found that the average LTE download connection in Minneapolis was 21.5 Mbps, almost twice as fast as the 11.65 Mbps average it measured in Las Vegas, which was the slowest among the 35 cities it tracked.
Four out of the five fastest cities were in the Midwest region, with Minneapolis joined by Detroit, Chicago, and St. Louis in the rankings.
OpenSignal said 29 of the 35 cities exceeded the national LTE download average of 13.98 Mbps. When compared to global speeds, though, only 14 cities had 4G speeds higher than the worldwide LTE download average of 16.6 Mbps.
OpenSignal collected its data from millions of smartphones with its app installed under conditions of normal usage.
