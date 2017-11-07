New 'Pixelmator Pro' Photo Editing App Launching November 29 for $59

Tuesday November 7, 2017 9:21 AM PST by Juli Clover
Earlier this year, the team behind the popular Pixelmator photo editing app for iOS and Mac announced plans to unveil a new pro-level Mac app, Pixelmator Pro.

At the time the app was announced in September, the Pixelmator team had not provided a release date, but today announced that the new software will be coming on November 29.


Pixelmator Pro features a reimagined editing workflow with simplified editing tools and intelligent image editing features powered by machine learning. It uses a single-window interface and has been built from the ground up for the Mac.

The software uses the new Core ML framework built into macOS High Sierra to power a range of features like automatic horizon detection, a faster and smarter quick selection tool, and an improved repair tool for effortlessly removing objects from photos.

Nondestructive color adjustment tools are available for editing the colors in photos, and there are tools for easily resizing and rearranging layers, plus there's an entirely new painting engine and dynamic paint blending technology powered by Metal 2.

When it launches on November 29, Pixelmator Pro will be priced at $59, a special introductory price. The Pixelmator team plans to raise the price eventually as new updates and features are added, with the intended price for the software set at $99. As with the current Pixelmator app, Pixelmator Pro will be a one-time purchase and updates will be provided to customers for free.

Avatar
macintoshmac
44 minutes ago at 09:33 am

One time... yeah... until they bring on top of Pro the Ultimate version.. I really don’t get why new app unless you want to cash out old customers. Then at least you could be frank about it.


Do you know how long has Pixelmator been providing updates and UPGRADES to customers for free?

These guys aren't known for what you're insinuating.
Rating: 5 Votes
kazmac
kazmac
42 minutes ago at 09:34 am
I am in: No brainer. Looking forward to this. I know many prefer Affinity (and those apps are terrific), but I could not give up Pixelmator.

I've spent much more on software I don't use, this is worth it.
Rating: 3 Votes
ikir
ikir
31 minutes ago at 09:45 am

It looks like there's no upgrade path from Pixelmator to Pixelmator Pro. Just $59 introductory price offered to everyone. Still, I think those who prefer standalone pricing will find it a huge win.

I guess next year we will get Pixelmator Premium.

Stop whining, users are really terrible, Pixelmator has been updated for years for free. The same will happen to Pro versione for sure.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
chrono1081
20 minutes ago at 09:56 am

One time... yeah... until they bring on top of Pro the Ultimate version.. I really don’t get why new app unless you want to cash out old customers. Then at least you could be frank about it.


I'm sorry but this comment is just silly and uninformed. I bought Pixelmator 7 or 8 years ago when it first launched on the Mac App Store and haven't paid for an upgrade since.

This optional upgrade for a lot more features for a mere fraction of the price of software like Photoshop is a steal.

I swear some people are never satisfied unless they get everything in the world for free.
Rating: 1 Votes
nutmac
nutmac
42 minutes ago at 09:35 am

Do you know how long has Pixelmator been providing updates and UPGRADES to customers for free?

These guys aren't known for what you're insinuating.

One problem is that if you purchased Pixelmator recently, lack of upgrade path means having to fork $59 to purchase the app again.

I would've preferred Pro as IAP to existing Pixelmator (similar to Omni's apps).
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
santaliqueur
20 minutes ago at 09:57 am
Pixelmator rocks. This is a first-day purchase for me. I'll never use it to its full capabilities, but to know that I can do really cool stuff and not be limited by software is easily worth the $59.

Funny thing is, I already pay for Photoshop (because I'm a Lightroom subscriber), and I don't even use it. I love Pixelmator.
Rating: 1 Votes
gavroche
gavroche
34 minutes ago at 09:43 am

One problem is that if you purchased Pixelmator recently, lack of upgrade path means having to fork $59 to purchase the app again.

I would've preferred Pro as IAP to existing Pixelmator (similar to Omni's apps).


Did they say they are not continuing to upgrade the non-pro version? If not then your comment about lack of upgrade path doesn't make sense. You just wouldn't get the features the pro app has (which you never expected to get anyway)...
Rating: 1 Votes
