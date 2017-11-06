High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
iPhone X Named 'Most Breakable iPhone Ever' as Glass Shatters in Series of Drop Tests
Apple says the iPhone X has the most durable glass ever used in a smartphone, with a strengthening layer that is 50 percent deeper, but a series of drop tests show that glass and concrete still don't play well together.
SquareTrade, a company that provides extended warranties for electronic devices, conducted several breakability tests on the iPhone X, and found that its glass back and lack of a home button make it "the most breakable iPhone ever."
Not only did the iPhone X's glass shatter when dropped on its front and back from a height of six feet, but the display also malfunctioned. Keep in mind that pocket height for most people is about three feet.
SquareTrade is naturally using the opportunity to push its two-year smartphone protection plan, which was recently reduced to $129 plus a $99 deductible for most claims, in the United States.
The plan covers cracked screens, liquid damage, battery failure, Lightning connector failure, and speaker failure. It doesn't cover loss or theft.
SquareTrade customers now have an in-home repair option with a lower $25 deductible to fix cracked screens. The service is currently available in more than 700 cities across the United States, with new cities added monthly.
A few YouTube channels also tested the iPhone X in extreme conditions to determine how durable and water resistant the device is.
EverythingApplePro placed the iPhone X in a 20-foot tube of water for 35 minutes without any signs of liquid damage occurring. He also put the iPhone X into a running washing machine, and the device still remained functional.
TechRax subjected the iPhone X to a completely unrealistic sledgehammer and knife scratch test to see what it would take to damage and break the front and back glass. The outcome is what you would expect.
While breakability tests are generally unscientific, the videos reveal that even the most durable glass in a smartphone isn't shatterproof.
Apple recently confirmed it will charge out-of-warranty rates of $279 for iPhone X screen repairs, and $549 for any other damage to the device, unless it is a manufacturing defect covered by Apple's standard one-year limited warranty.
There's also AppleCare+, an optional, premium warranty plan that extends an iPhone's warranty coverage to two years from the original purchase date of the device, and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage.
With AppleCare+ for iPhone X, the price of a repair would be the $199 upfront cost of the plan plus a $29 or $99 incidental fee.
If you shatter your iPhone X's screen once, for example, you would pay $279 out of warranty. With the upfront cost of AppleCare+ coupled with the screen repair incidental fee, you would pay $228.
If you shatter your iPhone X's back glass, having AppleCare+ is even more worthwhile. Apple's flat rate is $549 for this type of damage, while the upfront cost of AppleCare+ coupled with a $99 incidental fee totals $298.
All prices above are listed in U.S. dollars. AppleCare+ and Apple's out-of-warranty repair fees vary in other countries.
SquareTrade conducted breakability tests for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus a few months ago with similar results. Both of the glass-bodied models shattered on all sides in every single drop test, including front and back drops at a distance of six feet, a 22-foot shot drop test, and a tumble test.
Top Rated Comments
8 minutes ago at 05:47 am
Not surprising that a company that sells warranty products, gives a device a low rating. No doubt the X is going to be on the fragile side (kind of obvious with Glass being on both sides), anyone who had an iPhone 4 or 4s has experience with this phenomenon.
Most of the flagship phones struggle with edge drops or full face drops to the ground. Not saying they are more fragile, but I have seen quite a few of the Samsung Edge phones with cracked screens within my group at work. Where only one of them ever cracked a screen on their older devices (S6 and such).
10 minutes ago at 05:46 am
Omg. It’s full of glass. Of course it will break. Is this actually news.
6 minutes ago at 05:50 am
And this is contrary to people on Youtube actually showing the drops and not breaking; or taking quite a lot to break it.
The X seems a bit MORE shatter resistant than then 6/7/8 (which makes sense with its new stronger glass and using steel instead of aluminum which absorbs impact differently)
10 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Once I had an X and it was a gas... Soon turned out had a heart of glass.
4 minutes ago at 05:52 am
Today I learned that glass breaks when you hit it repeatedly with a hammer. I would have never guessed.
[ Read All Comments ]