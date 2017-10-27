Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple to Charge $279 for iPhone X Screen Repairs and $549 for Other Damage Outside of Warranty
Apple has updated its website with non-warranty service pricing for the iPhone X, which became available to pre-order starting today.
In the United States, Apple will charge flat rates of $279 for iPhone X screen repairs and $549 for any other damage to the device, unless it is a manufacturing defect covered by Apple's standard one-year limited warranty. The fees vary in other countries, such as Australia, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
• Australia: $419 for screen repairs, $819 for other damage
• Canada: $359 for screen repairs, $709 for other damage
• Germany: €321 for screen repairs, and €611 for other damage
• United Kingdom: £286 for screen repairs, £556 for other damage
• United States: $279 for screen repairs, $549 for other damage
These prices do not apply to customers who purchase AppleCare+ for the iPhone X, which costs $199 upfront in the United States.
AppleCare+ is an optional warranty plan that extends an iPhone's coverage to two years from the original purchase date of the device. The plan adds up to two incidents of accidental damage coverage, each subject to a lower service fee of $29 for screen repairs, or $99 for any other damage.
AppleCare+ for iPhone also provides 24/7 priority access to AppleCare advisors via online chat or phone for up to two years after the device's original purchase date. Without the plan, iPhone owners are covered by a limited one-year warranty and an initial 90 days of complimentary telephone support.
1 hour ago at 05:13 am
It actually cost less to replace the windscreen of my car.
1 hour ago at 05:08 am
Unapologetically user-unfriendly and greedy.
1 hour ago at 05:10 am
Holy ****.
59 minutes ago at 05:26 am
What's IUP?Incredibly Unbelievable Prices
1 hour ago at 05:21 am
Apple keeps pushing me away. 1K+ phones and expensive repairs is ridiculous.
1 hour ago at 05:11 am
Damn.. iPhone Xpensive.
1 hour ago at 05:15 am
Get the screen fixed or buy a SE instead!?
1 hour ago at 05:13 am
Only 1 year warranty in the UK / Europe Apple, for a top end premium product.
Good luck enforcing that Apple! lol :)
Thank goodness for the Sale of Goods Act! :cool:
But for accidental damage, I think you can get device insurance a lot cheaper directly from insurance companies..
38 minutes ago at 05:47 am
So basically leave no option for consumers other than paying extra for Apple Care. And instead of realizing this scheme, people are praising Apple Care and how it saves so much money. There is no way repairs should cost that much money. Well played Apple.
1 hour ago at 05:08 am
Only 1 year warranty in the UK / Europe Apple, for a top end premium product.
Good luck enforcing that Apple! lol :)
Good luck enforcing that Apple! lol :)
