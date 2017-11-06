High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Photographer Austin Mann Lauds iPhone X's Telephoto Lens and Size in Camera Review
Travel photographer Austin Mann often goes hands-on with new iPhone models to test their camera performance in real world situations, and with the iPhone X, he went to Guatemala to evaluate its new features and its capabilities compared to previous iPhone cameras.
Mann loved the size of the iPhone X as a photography device. Previous Plus models, he says, have been "a bit unwieldy" and tough to operate with one hand, a problem solved with the iPhone X.
As for image quality, Mann was impressed by the improved telephoto lens, which features optical image stabilization for the first time and an improved aperture for better performance in low light situations. Mann says he noticed less noise, faster auto focusing, and better shutter speeds for reduced motion blur.
Display improvements made it much easier to shoot on the iPhone in direct sunlight compared to the iPhone 8 Plus, and Mann said "colors pop, blacks are truly black, and the contrast feels just right." Mann also saw microphone improvements, and Apple told him that while it's the same microphone hardware, it's been tuned to better capture dynamics.
All in all, Mann said the upgrade to the iPhone X was the "most exciting" since he switched from the Blackberry 7230 to the original iPhone back in 2007. Mann's full review can be read over at his website.
Separately, DxO also published its iPhone X test results this morning, giving the iPhone X's camera a score of 97. That beats out the iPhone 8 Plus at 94, but comes in just under the Pixel 2's score of 98.
The iPhone X received what DxO says are the best results so far for still images, with better exposure, color, texture, noise, and artifacts than competing cameras. Broken down, the iPhone X received a photo score of 101, but a video score of 89 because it struggles with under exposure, visible luminance noise, and irregularities in autofocus in poor lighting conditions.
DxO has been criticized for the subjectivity of its overall scores, but some of its category comparisons can offer up useful information when it comes to determining the best smartphone camera.
30 minutes ago at 02:09 pm
Just sold my Hasselblad and Phase One cameras!
21 minutes ago at 02:18 pm
Google this guy, all he does is plug iPhone cameras.
Not to say anything bad about the iPhone camera, but this guy's opinion is about as unbiased as Phil Shilers'.
Not to say anything bad about the iPhone camera, but this guy's opinion is about as unbiased as Phil Shilers'.
17 minutes ago at 02:22 pm
"Previous Plus models, he says, have been "a bit unwieldy" and tough to operate"
He still has his "reviews" on the 7 plus and 8 plus on his site, nothing but massive praise for both; though the 8 plus spends some time knocking the 7 plus.
He is a very biased shill for Apple.
25 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
"Previous Plus models, he says, have been "a bit unwieldy" and tough to operate"
I'm shocked a photographer, used to hefty DSLRs and their lenses would ever complain about a phone being "unwieldy".
[doublepost=1510006536][/doublepost]
Just sold my Hasselblad and Phase One cameras!Good one! Lol.
29 minutes ago at 02:10 pm
The seaside photo looks like straight from a DSLR
6 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
Looking at those photos on a 15" screen really showed how bad the camera actually is compared to professional cameras. Just take a look at that bike photo in full screen.
30 minutes ago at 02:08 pm
"Previous Plus models, he says, have been "a bit unwieldy" and tough to operate"
I'm shocked a photographer, used to hefty DSLRs and their lenses would ever complain about a phone being "unwieldy".
I'm shocked a photographer, used to hefty DSLRs and their lenses would ever complain about a phone being "unwieldy".
