Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Financing iPhone X Can Work Out to Cost of Just a Few Nice Coffees Per Week

Friday November 3, 2017 6:54 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
While the iPhone X starts at $999 in the United States, with an even more expensive 256GB model available for $1,149, Apple CEO Tim Cook believes the price can ultimately work out to less than one cup of coffee per day.


On a conference call after Apple reported its fourth quarter earnings results on Thursday, Cook started by saying the iPhone X can be financed for as little as $33 per month at select carriers in the United States.

AT&T, for example, offers the base model iPhone X for 30 monthly payments of $33.34, which works out to exactly $1,000 over that period.

"I think it's important to remember that a large number of people pay for the phone by month," said Cook. "I think you would find you could buy an iPhone X for $33/month. So, if you think about that, that's a few coffees a week -- it's less than a coffee a day at one of these nice coffee places."

Cook added that many customers are now trading in their current iPhone towards their next iPhone, reducing their total amount owing by $300 to $350 in the process. He said the iPhone tends to have the highest resale value in the industry.

"In terms of the way we price, we price to the value that we're providing," said Cook. "We're not trying to charge the highest price we could get or anything like that. We're just trying to price it for what we're delivering. iPhone X has a lot of great new technologies in there that are leading the industry."

"It is a fabulous product," he added, still referring to the iPhone X. "We can't wait for people to start getting it in their hands."

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tags: Tim Cook, Starbucks
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Buy Now)
89 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
levitynyc
1 hour ago at 06:56 am
:checks credit card statement:

Wife spends $75 a month at Starbucks.

Damn. He’s right.

Time to yell at the wife.
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
vmachiel
1 hour ago at 06:56 am
Well he’s not wrong. People get bend out of shape because of the price, and over the price of apps. But they’ll happily spend it on coffee, which you piss away in a couple of hours.

Just make coffee at home/work. Solved.
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
MH01
1 hour ago at 07:08 am
If it's coffee or the iPhone X , I can live without the iPhone
Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
JaySoul
1 hour ago at 06:56 am
Yes Tim but can you drink an iPhone X?
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
tw.morgan
1 hour ago at 07:01 am
The problem with that statement is that it’s in *addition* to your $3/day coffee, not in place of it.

I can’t imagine many people will give up coffee to buy an iPhone
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Westside guy
1 hour ago at 07:09 am
I’m planning to brew my coffee at home and hang onto my iPhone 6S for a couple more years, Tim.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
bboucher790
1 hour ago at 07:05 am
One word: covfefe

Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
avanpelt
1 hour ago at 07:02 am
It’s odd that Tim is even having to make that statement. It appears as if even he is concerned that they’re charging more for iPhone X than the majority of their customers could be willing to pay.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Corrode
1 hour ago at 07:00 am
“Sponsor an iPhone X for less than the cost of a cup of coffee per day.”
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
blcamp
1 hour ago at 07:00 am
Financing a phone for as long as a car is insane IMHO, even if it's interest-free. You're almost immediately upside down on the loan from the moment you send your first text message, and then of course the obvious: the upgrade cycle is still much shorter. So the argument of it being just a cup of coffee a day holds no water... much less coffee.
Rating: 5 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]