Facebook Expanding New GIF-Based Polling Feature to More Users on iOS and Web

Facebook is today beginning a wide rollout for a new status update polling feature on iOS, Android, and the web (via The Next Web). There is only room for two response options on Facebook (Twitter has four available), but Facebook's new feature also lets you add in GIFs or pictures as options, which you can caption.
Facebook previously supported polls in brand pages, so the new rollout is the first time a wide group of personal users can poll their friends and family on Facebook. Some brand pages -- including movies -- had the chance to test the GIF-based polls earlier this year.
Twitter first introduced polls to its users back in 2015, and Facebook just added polls to Instagram Stories one month ago. It appears that Facebook's new version is rolling out on the web first, and should be appearing on iOS and Android devices soon.
