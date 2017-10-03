You Can Now Poll Your Followers in Instagram Stories

Instagram today introduced an interactive poll sticker in Instagram Stories that lets you ask a question and see real-time results from followers.
After you've taken a photo or video for your story, select the "poll" sticker and place it anywhere on the screen. Then, you can write a question and customize two answer options for followers to choose.
Once the poll has been shared, followers can immediately start voting and see the results. Once someone has voted, they'll see which choice is in the lead at any given moment. The story and poll both disappear after 24 hours as usual.
To see your own poll results, swipe up to open the viewers list for that part of your story. The menu that appears displays how many votes each option received, and you’ll also see who voted and which option they chose.
Instagram Stories has also gained a new color picker for text and brushes, and an alignment tool for text and stickers.
On iOS, when you position text or a sticker on your photo or video, new blue lines will appear to help you center it or avoid placing it anywhere that might get covered up when someone watches your story.
Instagram version 17.0 is available now on the App Store [Direct Link] for iPhone.
Tag: Instagram