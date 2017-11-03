High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2 Beta 2 for iPhone X
Apple this afternoon released a new beta of iOS 11.2 for iPhone X devices, allowing the latest flagship smartphone to be updated to the latest developer beta.
Registered developers can download the iOS 11.2 beta from Apple's Developer Center or over-the-air once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Developer Center.
Apple first released iOS 11.2 to developers and public beta testers earlier this week, but did not provide an iPhone X version. That left customers who had installed the iOS 11.2 beta on their previous devices unable to restore from an existing backup on the new iPhone X.
With the iPhone X beta now available, an iOS 11.2 backup can be installed on the device after upgrading to the new version of the software.
iOS 11.2 addresses an animation bug in the Calculator app that caused some numbers and symbols to be ignored when entered in rapid succession. The update removes the animations from the calculator app so calculations can be done quickly with no need to pause between entering numbers to obtain the correct result.
In addition to the Calculator bug, iOS 11.2 introduces a new Now Playing option for controlling content on the Apple TV in Control Center, redesigned camera emoji, and a new loading animation for Live Photos effects.
Of course they do, right after I downgrade my 7 to back it up so I can restore it to my X LOL
WHEW
You break it, you buy it.
I already bought it, I hope I don't break it.
