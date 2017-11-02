Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
iPhone X Orders Now Widely Shipping to Customers as Delivery Dates Continue to Improve
MacRumors readers continue to report improved delivery estimates, with some customers who were previously quoted a November 17-24 window now expected to receive their iPhone X around November 8. Many of these customers, but not all, are enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program and ordered a silver model.
iPhone X pre-orders destined for the United States are passing through UPS and FedEx hubs in Anchorage, Alaska, as usual, with UPS shipments headed to its Worldport facility in Louisville, Kentucky. From there, the iPhone X orders will begin to make their way to customers around the country.
The truest of Apple aficionados can take the UPS tracking number they receive, once their iPhone X has been shipped, and match their device's departure scan with UPS flights on FlightAware. The page hasn't been updated since the iPhone 7 launch, but the flight information appears to remain accurate.
The calendar is already turning to Friday in Australia and New Zealand, two countries where the iPhone X will launch first. Long lines are forming at Apple Stores across the Asia-Pacific region, including the Orchard Road location in Singapore.
Channel NewsAsia shared a video on its Facebook page of Apple trying to get customers to form a single queue at the Orchard Road store.
If you didn't pre-order and plan on lining up for a chance to purchase the iPhone X tomorrow, our iPhone Launch Meetups section in the MacRumors discussion forums is a useful resource. The vast majority of Apple Stores will open at 8:00 a.m. local time on Friday, and supplies wil likely be very limited.
Well done, Apple. I much prefer "under promise, over deliver" instead of "over promise, under deliver".
For reference, mine is a 64gb silver AT&T model, ordered on the iPhone Upgrade Plan.
I will never understand people that do this camping-out-to-get-a-smartphone thing.
The ONLY time I'd do this is for food or shelter, and only if the situation ever become that dire.
Guessing you weren't around in the days where seeing a great band in the front row meant showing up very early.
hehe... if you can call that a line ;)
This is actually pretty impressive. The news prior to release was all about how supply would be constrained well into 2018, but it seems like the opposite. It felt like the 7 release had worse supply than the X. Sign of poor sales?
Not because poor sales. It has already been reported that it is outselling the 6 which at this time was the fastest.
Mine was scheduled for November 17-24, and this morning I woke up to an email that said it had shipped for delivery on the 8th! Then I checked UPS tracking, and it'll actually be here Monday the 6th.
Same here! Originally 17-24, then 16-24, now Monday! :) IUP 256GB Silver T-Mobile.
