1Password 7 Launching With Support for iPhone X, Face ID, Drag and Drop on iPad, Quick Copy, and More

AgileBits today is releasing 1Password 7 for iOS with several new features, just one day before the iPhone X launches around the world.
1Password has been redesigned with the iPhone X's new screen size and dimensions in mind. The app now supports Face ID for unlocking with the iPhone X's facial recognition system, in addition to the existing options of using Touch ID on older iPhone models or manually typing in a master password.
An all-new feature called Quick Copy makes it quicker to copy and paste usernames, passwords, and one-time passwords into apps that don't support the 1Password extension. Simply open 1Password, copy the username for an app, switch to that app, paste your username, and then switch back to 1Password.
Without needing to do anything else, 1Password will put the password on the clipboard, meaning you can switch immediately back to the other app and paste it. If you're logging into a site or service that supports one-time passwords, you can repeat the same app switching process to quickly get the one-time password.
1Password 7 also has a redesigned Favorites tab with drag and drop support on iPads running iOS 11 or later, support for Handoff across iOS devices, keyboard shortcuts for external keyboards, and a slightly refreshed app icon.
1Password is a popular password manager for securing usernames, passwords, credit cards, addresses, notes, bank accounts, driver's licenses, passports, and more behind one master password, with end-to-end encryption. A built-in password generator lets you create strong, unique passwords and memorizable pass-phrases.
1Password 7 will be available today as a free update on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. An individual subscription costs $2.99 per month, which includes hosted service across Mac, iOS, Android, Windows, and 1Password.com.
