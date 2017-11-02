1Password 7 Launching With Support for iPhone X, Face ID, Drag and Drop on iPad, Quick Copy, and More

Thursday November 2, 2017 7:25 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
AgileBits today is releasing 1Password 7 for iOS with several new features, just one day before the iPhone X launches around the world.


1Password has been redesigned with the iPhone X's new screen size and dimensions in mind. The app now supports Face ID for unlocking with the iPhone X's facial recognition system, in addition to the existing options of using Touch ID on older iPhone models or manually typing in a master password.

An all-new feature called Quick Copy makes it quicker to copy and paste usernames, passwords, and one-time passwords into apps that don't support the 1Password extension. Simply open 1Password, copy the username for an app, switch to that app, paste your username, and then switch back to 1Password.


Without needing to do anything else, 1Password will put the password on the clipboard, meaning you can switch immediately back to the other app and paste it. If you're logging into a site or service that supports one-time passwords, you can repeat the same app switching process to quickly get the one-time password.

1Password 7 also has a redesigned Favorites tab with drag and drop support on iPads running iOS 11 or later, support for Handoff across iOS devices, keyboard shortcuts for external keyboards, and a slightly refreshed app icon.


1Password is a popular password manager for securing usernames, passwords, credit cards, addresses, notes, bank accounts, driver's licenses, passports, and more behind one master password, with end-to-end encryption. A built-in password generator lets you create strong, unique passwords and memorizable pass-phrases.

1Password 7 will be available today as a free update on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. An individual subscription costs $2.99 per month, which includes hosted service across Mac, iOS, Android, Windows, and 1Password.com.

Top Rated Comments

AGKyle
22 minutes ago at 07:47 am

Any issues for people who are just paid owners of the application and not subscribers? I updated Ulysses after they went subscription and every time I open the application, it prompts to to subscribe and there's a timer I have to wait to count down before i can write


Disclaimer: I work for AgileBits, makers of 1Password.

Simply update the app and it's the same as before in this regard. The only window you'll see, and it's a one time window, is a "What's new" list. It gets dismissed by you and you'll never see it again. We hope to do this for each major release going forward I think. (7.1, 7.2, etc) to let people know a bit more about the major new changes.

Just as before, you can still purchase the Pro features for standalone usage. Or you can sign up and create an account for the subscription. Literally nothing changed with this between version 6 and version 7, aside from the fact we support Apple's new purchase in-app purchases from iTunes instead of directly in the app which came as part of iOS 11.
Wait. $3 per month? Is this an option or now mandatory? Been a 1Password User for years, but if this is going subscription based I'm out.


It's an optional service. We wanted to offer a much better solution for users and the only way to do that was with a hosted option. It is optional but it is also the best experience for using 1Password. But you're under no obligation to switch to it or use it unless the features it offers are worth it to you.

More details can be found here ('https://support.1password.com/why-account/')
...how much do they want this time?
I removed all apps that try to go subscription model. This is ridiculous.


It's a free upgrade for anyone that has purchased our Pro features, using a subscription, or were using the free version. Nothing changed in this regard.
eagle33199
38 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Hundreds, even thousands, of apps will be updated today with iPhone X support and new features. But lets advertise for this one!
Razeus
25 minutes ago at 07:44 am
...how much do they want this time?
Any issues for people who are just paid owners of the application and not subscribers? I updated Ulysses after they went subscription and every time I open the application, it prompts to to subscribe and there's a timer I have to wait to count down before i can write


I removed all apps that try to go subscription model. This is ridiculous.
iPhone_X
18 minutes ago at 07:51 am
I love 1Password! Fortunately I bought it before the subscription plans so I'm grandfathered in. It's one of my most used apps and I'm glad it will be fully optimized for the iPhone X. I don't know how I'd manage my hundreds of passwords without it.
Rating: 2 Votes
AbSoluTc
37 minutes ago at 07:32 am
Awesome! 1password is an awesome app and have been using it for many years now. You will have to pry it from my cold, dead hands. Lol.
AGKyle
10 minutes ago at 07:59 am

I've been using 1Password (paid) on mac, iPhone and iPad without any issues so far. I think paid licenses aren't offered anymore but are grandfathered in for a period of time. I don't remember for how long. When that time comes I'll probably just transition to iCloud keychain. I already have been using that for a while and 1password is just sorta a fallback.


Licenses and standalone purchases are still offered for Mac and iOS. We'll be bringing it back for the Windows application with the launch of 1Password 7 for Windows.

Except for those of us running IOS10...this new version requires ios 11..

Why?


We have historically always supported the latest iOS. For the last couple releases we have been supporting back to iOS 9 but we've also been holding ourselves back. Every iOS release includes great new tools for developers, we can replace our own code with new code from Apple and reduce the amount of code we have to maintain. Making an app work across multiple iOS versions can often add complexity and more to maintain.

This year we decided to go iOS 11 only because it made sense for us to keep pushing forward and not holding ourselves back with older versions.

Does it have the ability to add images to items? Or do I still need 1Password 4 to do this?


For those using our 1Password.com solution they can add Documents (this was added in 1Password 6). We do not allow adding attachments to standalone vault items in this release. Sorry.

I've been using 1Password (paid) on mac, iPhone and iPad without any issues so far. I think paid licenses aren't offered anymore but are grandfathered in for a period of time. I don't remember for how long. When that time comes I'll probably just transition to iCloud keychain. I already have been using that for a while and 1password is just sorta a fallback.


We still offer standalone licenses.

Licenses and standalone purchases are still offered for Mac and iOS. We'll be bringing it back for the Windows application with the launch of 1Password 7 for Windows.
I Own Pro-tier of 1Password on iPad, iPhone & Mac but don't have an AgileBits login, just use iCloud sync and it's treated me well. Thanks so much for the reply.

I'd like to add you are in a group of only 10 developers out of 150 apps installed on my iOS devices who publish actual release notes and I REALLY appreciate it. "Bug Fixes" is the default for everyone now and then you launch the app and they've added advertisements or removed a feature I relied on and it's infuriating. so please keep it up if you can.


Thanks for this! I'm often the one who puts the release notes together during our beta releases, which get bumped up for the final releases. I don't do the writing before the release notes, but it's my job to handle the actual changes portion :) So it's nice to see someone appreciates that!
rotlex
23 minutes ago at 07:46 am
Wait. $3 per month? Is this an option or now mandatory? Been a 1Password User for years, but if this is going subscription based I'm out.
avanpelt
13 minutes ago at 07:56 am

Any issues for people who are just paid owners of the application and not subscribers? I updated Ulysses after they went subscription and every time I open the application, it prompts to to subscribe and there's a timer I have to wait to count down before i can write


I am a paid owner of 1Password (not a subscriber) and I updated the iOS app just now and it seems to be functioning normally as far as I can tell.
adamjackson
11 minutes ago at 07:58 am

Disclaimer: I work for AgileBits, makers of 1Password.

Simply update the app and it's the same as before in this regard. The only window you'll see, and it's a one time window, is a "What's new" list. It gets dismissed by you and you'll never see it again. We hope to do this for each major release going forward I think. (7.1, 7.2, etc) to let people know a bit more about the major new changes.


I Own Pro-tier of 1Password on iPad, iPhone & Mac but don't have an AgileBits login, just use iCloud sync and it's treated me well. Thanks so much for the reply.

I'd like to add you are in a group of only 10 developers out of 150 apps installed on my iOS devices who publish actual release notes and I REALLY appreciate it. "Bug Fixes" is the default for everyone now and then you launch the app and they've added advertisements or removed a feature I relied on and it's infuriating. so please keep it up if you can.
Mad Mac Maniac
15 minutes ago at 07:54 am

Any issues for people who are just paid owners of the application and not subscribers? I updated Ulysses after they went subscription and every time I open the application, it prompts to to subscribe and there's a timer I have to wait to count down before i can write

I've been using 1Password (paid) on mac, iPhone and iPad without any issues so far. I think paid licenses aren't offered anymore but are grandfathered in for a period of time. I don't remember for how long. When that time comes I'll probably just transition to iCloud keychain. I already have been using that for a while and 1password is just sorta a fallback.
