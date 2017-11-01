New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks Russian Election Interference, Fake News and Tax Reform in Nightly News Interview

Wednesday November 1, 2017 5:58 pm PDT
Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with NBC's Lester Holt on tonight's NBC Nightly News broadcast, where he spoke about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the need for tax reform in the United States, and more.

As was shared in a clip of the interview earlier today, Cook commented on Russia's use of social media to interfere with the 2016 election and the congressional hearings executives from Facebook, Twitter, and Google have been attending to discuss the role Russia might have played. Cook said he believes the social networks in question have been learning "along the way a lot" and that fake news is a major issue.

I think they learned along the way a lot. And you know, it's best to ask them if they should have projected it or not. I don't believe that the big issue are ads from foreign government. I believe that's like .1 percent of the issue.

The bigger issue is that some of these tools are used to divide people, to manipulate people, to get fake news to people in broad numbers, and so, to influence their thinking. And this, to me, is the No. 1 through 10 issue.
Cook went on to say that we'll likely learn a lot more in the hearings in regard to the particulars of what went on, and he said companies have a responsibility to make sure technology is "good." "I do think that technology itself doesn't want to be good," he said. "It doesn't want to be anything. It's up to the creator of the technology and the user of the technology to make it good."

Cook also spoke on tax reform. Corporate tax rates, he says, "should have been fixed years ago." "Let's get it done now," he added.
I believe that tax reform is sorely needed in this country. We don't focus on the individual side, but for corporations, we think we have a pretty deep perspective on this. The biggest issue with corporations in this country is that if you earn money outside of the United States, which most companies increasingly will, the only way that you can bring it into the US and invest is if you pay 40 percent. And this is kind of a crazy thing to do. So what do people do? They don't bring it to the United States.
During the interview, which took place on Apple's campus, Cook showed Holt an iPhone X and explained Face ID features and security, topics Apple has covered multiple times in past executive interviews and through a detailed Face ID support document.


All Face ID data is stored on device, not on Apple's servers, Cook reiterated. "We don't have it intentionally because it's yours," he said. As he has done many times in the past, Cook also highlighted Apple's focus on privacy and said that if he had to re-do the legal controversy with the FBI over San Bernardino, he'd "make the same decision today."

On the topic of selling user data, Cook said that's not something Apple does.
It's something that we don't do because you are not our product. We take a very pro-privacy view. Apple doesn't know what the content of your messages are. We encrypt FaceTime end-to-end. We don't know what you're saying. And we think that's the way people would expect.
A final topic of discussion covered the evolution of the iPhone over the course of the last 10 years and whether it's reached where Steve Jobs had envisioned it would go.

"You know, we knew from the launch it was going to change the world. But frankly, it's gone far beyond what we would have dreamed," Cook said.

NBC Nightly News hasn't yet shared the full video of Cook's interview, but it should be available soon on the NBC website and will include his full commentary on a range of issues.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

chriscrk
35 minutes ago at 06:05 pm
Tim Cook is great, and using their platform for good is really important. A company is made up by people and affects millions of people (in Apple's case), so I don't know why it surprises people that their CEO does more than just focus on products. It's important they stick up for their values and help improve things.

Tim Cook will be remembered for that! Very admirable man.
TheBuffather
27 minutes ago at 06:13 pm

“All Face ID data is stored on device, not on Apple's servers, Cook reiterated.”

It amazes me Apple still has to keep repeating this. Or that people still think Apple is sending your fingerprints or face to their servers.


Well, when you learn about a little thing called Operation Northwoods, you question everything. Including where the government has their hands and who they control.
Ghost31
18 minutes ago at 06:22 pm

“All Face ID data is stored on device, not on Apple's servers, Cook reiterated.”

It amazes me Apple still has to keep repeating this. Or that people still think Apple is sending your fingerprints or face to their servers.

Just watch. Someone will pick apart the wording to somehow make it seem like he used a verbal loophole and that they actually ARE taking your data. “But he didn’t say we aren’t taking 90% of your data. Therefore he lies!”
iPhone changed the world = Delusions of grandeur.

That product placement..

“Look how not impressed i am with impressive stuff. I’m so hard to please so you should respect that about me!”
budselectjr
29 minutes ago at 06:11 pm

“All Face ID data is stored on device, not on Apple's servers, Cook reiterated.”

It amazes me Apple still has to keep repeating this. Or that people still think Apple is sending your fingerprints or face to their servers.


Al Frankin still might need help understanding.
KPOM
13 minutes ago at 06:27 pm
He is right about the corporate tax rate. Hopefully the GOP doesn’t screw this up.
AZ63
27 minutes ago at 06:13 pm

“All Face ID data is stored on device, not on Apple's servers, Cook reiterated.”

It amazes me Apple still has to keep repeating this. Or that people still think Apple is sending your fingerprints or face to their servers.

I believe Apple continues to push this point because they believe it differentiates them from other companies. "Buy Apple products, because we protect you, the others don't."
deanthedev
31 minutes ago at 06:08 pm
“All Face ID data is stored on device, not on Apple's servers, Cook reiterated.”

It amazes me Apple still has to keep repeating this. Or that people still think Apple is sending your fingerprints or face to their servers.
iapplelove
32 minutes ago at 06:07 pm
That iPhone X looks so modern and fresh.
