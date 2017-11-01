New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple CEO Tim Cook to Appear on NBC Nightly News Tonight

Wednesday November 1, 2017 12:35 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple CEO Tim Cook will appear in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt on this evening's NBC Nightly News broadcast, NBC unveiled in a tweet this afternoon.

One of the topics of discussion will include Russia's use of social media to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. In a teaser clip airing ahead of the interview, Cook says the use of social media to spread fake news and manipulate people is a major problem.

"I don't believe that the big issue are ads from foreign government. I believe that's like .1 percent of the issue," Cook told NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt in an exclusive interview airing Wednesday night.

"The bigger issue is that some of these tools are used to divide people, to manipulate people, to get fake news to people in broad numbers, and so, to influence their thinking," Cook said. "And this, to me, is the No. 1 through 10 issue."
Cook's commentary on Russia comes just after representatives from Facebook, Twitter, and Google testified before congress over what role Russian interference on social media networks may have played in the election. On Facebook alone, an estimated 126 million Americans viewed Russian-backed ad content during the campaign.

During the testimony, execs from the three social networks faced tough questions and were lambasted for not doing more to prevent Russia from taking advantage of social media to spread misinformation.

Another topic of conversation will include US tax reform, with Cook telling Holt that tax reform is sorely needed and "should have been fixed years ago."

NBC Nightly News premieres at 6:30 p.m. eastern time in the United States.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Rocko99991
1 hour ago at 12:54 pm
Social media spreading fake news? How about major networks...
Rating: 12 Votes
Avatar
obeygiant
1 hour ago at 12:42 pm
They should have more comfortable chairs to sit in during the interview.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
Zaft
1 hour ago at 12:41 pm

Apple is clearly worried about how the iPhone X sales may play out.

Its sold out for 5-6 weeks, I doubt they are worried..
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
webbuzz
1 hour ago at 12:59 pm

I'm glad the media keeps doing stories about how the influence of Russia helped elect our idiot president to office. Though of course, said idiot president will of course call anything negative about him 'fake news'.

It's almost like Russia influenced the other idiot to skip campaigning in Wisconsin.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
busyscott
1 hour ago at 12:41 pm
Will be interesting to hear Cook’s take on tax reform. He’s very liberal in his political views, but has a fiduciary responsibility to his company to turn a profit. Those seem to be competing ideology’s.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
RickInHouston
1 hour ago at 12:52 pm
Eek. He's starting to look a little like Ellen Degeneres' older brother.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
convergent
1 hour ago at 12:53 pm
Is this guy going to ever stop being a political hack and just run his company?
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
robeddie
1 hour ago at 12:55 pm
I'm glad the media keeps doing stories about how the influence of Russia helped elect our idiot president to office. Though of course, said idiot president will call anything negative about him 'fake news'.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Steve686
1 hour ago at 12:48 pm
ALL media sources manipulate or influence your decisions. It’s a tug of war.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Plutonius
1 hour ago at 01:06 pm
I'm sure they will ask him some difficult questions :). /S
Rating: 2 Votes

