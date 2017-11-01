IKEA Launches HomeKit Support for Trådfri Smart Lighting System

After multiple false starts and delays, IKEA today has updated its Trådfri iOS app [Direct Link] with a note that states the company is finally rolling out "Apple HomeKit integration for voice control of your lights with Siri" (via Macerkopf) [Google Translate].
After updating the Trådfri gateway, owners of the smart light bulbs will have to enter an 8-digit code to manually add their bulbs into Apple's Home app. If you have a newer version of the system, the code will be found on the underside of the gateway. For owners of older models, the Trådfri app will generate a code that they can then type into Home and begin controlling their lights with HomeKit commands and Siri.
What's New in Version 1.2.0IKEA first confirmed the Trådfri lights were HomeKit compatible back in August, before quickly walking back that statement and announcing that the update would arrive in the fall. The same thing happened in October, when the company reportedly began rolling out HomeKit support in the Trådfri iOS app, only to once again delay the launch due to "technical difficulties."
