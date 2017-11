IKEA Launches HomeKit Support for Trådfri Smart Lighting System

What's New in Version 1.2.0

- Amazon Alexa integration for voice control of your lights with Alexa skill

- Apple HomeKit integration for voice control of your lights with SIRI

- Colour and white spectrum bulb

- Warm white, chandelier bulb E14 and Warm white GU10 bulb

After multiple false starts and delays, IKEA today has updated its Trådfri iOS app Direct Link ] with a note that states the company is finally rolling out "Apple HomeKit integration for voice control of your lights with Siri" (via Macerkopf ) [ Google Translate ].After updating the Trådfri gateway, owners of the smart light bulbs will have to enter an 8-digit code to manually add their bulbs into Apple's Home app. If you have a newer version of the system, the code will be found on the underside of the gateway. For owners of older models, the Trådfri app will generate a code that they can then type into Home and begin controlling their lights with HomeKit commands and Siri.IKEA first confirmed the Trådfri lights were HomeKit compatible back in August , before quickly walking back that statement and announcing that the update would arrive in the fall. The same thing happened in October , when the company reportedly began rolling out HomeKit support in the Trådfri iOS app, only to once again delay the launch due to "technical difficulties."