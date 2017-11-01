'Live at the Majestic' Concert Documentary Starring Danny Brown Coming to Apple Music on November 7

Danny Brown "Live at the Majestic" is Andrew Cohn's new concert documentary featuring the uniquely indie, Detroit rap star. The documentary takes you behind the scenes as the famed rapper prepares to take the stage at the Majestic Theatre in his very own hometown. Like any return to the place you grew up, the journey is filled with hilarious stories of youthful misdeeds, wrestling with a new and more honest assessment of home and a deeper understanding of yourself. What Cohn delivers is both an intimate and poignant conversation with Brown and a wholly entertaining rock doc featuring explosive concert footage.

"Live at the Majestic," a new concert documentary starring indie rap artist Danny Brown, is Apple's latest exclusive film, set to debut on Apple Music on Tuesday, November 7. Apple shared a trailer for the new documentary on its YouTube channel today.Directed by Andrew Cohn, an Emmy-award winning documentary filmmaker, "Live at the Majestic" takes a behind the scenes look at Brown's performance at the Majestic Theatre in his hometown of Detroit.In addition to featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Brown's concert at the Majestic, the documentary, which was filmed over the course of two years, will feature footage from his early days, the creation of his 2011 album, "XXX," and commentary from fans.