Nearly Half of MacRumors Readers Polled Say They'll Pre-Order the iPhone X on Friday

Thursday October 26, 2017 10:31 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Just over six weeks after the iPhone X was unveiled, pre-orders for the highly-anticipated device will finally begin on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.


Of the nearly 2,500 readers who responded to our Twitter poll, 45 percent said they plan to pre-order the iPhone X as soon as Apple flips the switch. The remaining 55 percent of users indicated they will not be pre-ordering at this time.


iPhone X can be pre-ordered through Apple.com, but we recommend using the Apple Store app to complete the process as quickly as possible.

Apple's first batch of iPhone X inventory will likely sell out very quickly, so time is of the essence. Given consistent reports about the iPhone X being in tight supply due to production issues, waiting even five minutes to place your pre-order could result in your order being shipped several weeks or months later.

MacRumors has a live countdown on our front page that indicates exactly when iPhone X pre-orders begin around the world.

iPhone X will go on sale in more than 55 countries and territories on Friday, November 3. Apple confirmed that stores will have stock available for walk-in customers on launch day, but availability will likely be extremely limited. On the same day, the first pre-orders should begin arriving to customers.

In a separate Twitter poll earlier this week, the iPhone X in Space Gray with 256GB of storage proved to be the most popular pre-order choice among over 6,500 readers who voted. The least popular configuration was Silver/64GB.


iPhone X starts at $999 in the United States with 64GB of storage, while the 256GB model is available for $1,149.

TimUSCA
TimUSCA
18 minutes ago at 10:35 am
News Flash: People who read about the latest Apple rumors want the most advanced phone Apple has come out with.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
19 minutes ago at 10:35 am
Macrumors, if there was a pole that was on the site itself To vote, I imagine you would see a lot more votes for those who don't visit or are unaware of the Twitter account.
Rating: 4 Votes
JGIGS
JGIGS
16 minutes ago at 10:38 am

News Flash: People who read about the latest Apple rumors want the most advanced phone Apple has come out with.



Well 55% don't seem to be in a rush though. I'm actually surprised such a high percentage of people who follow macrumors are not planning to preorder tonight.
Rating: 1 Votes
snebes
snebes
18 minutes ago at 10:36 am
Good luck to those wanting the 256GB Space Gray. I'm content with the 64GB.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
12 minutes ago at 10:42 am
I think most people would agree I'm a crazy person who's on MacRumors way more than is healthy, and I didn't know this poll existed until now.

So your poll is self-selected for people even more crazy than I am, who are both nuts about Twitter and MacRumors.
Rating: 1 Votes
Adapsys
Adapsys
5 minutes ago at 10:49 am
or another way to look ok at it is "majority of users are not getting the iPhone X"
Rating: 1 Votes
