Nearly Half of MacRumors Readers Polled Say They'll Pre-Order the iPhone X on Friday

Just over six weeks after the iPhone X was unveiled, pre-orders for the highly-anticipated device will finally begin on Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
Of the nearly 2,500 readers who responded to our Twitter poll, 45 percent said they plan to pre-order the iPhone X as soon as Apple flips the switch. The remaining 55 percent of users indicated they will not be pre-ordering at this time.
iPhone X can be pre-ordered through Apple.com, but we recommend using the Apple Store app to complete the process as quickly as possible.
Apple's first batch of iPhone X inventory will likely sell out very quickly, so time is of the essence. Given consistent reports about the iPhone X being in tight supply due to production issues, waiting even five minutes to place your pre-order could result in your order being shipped several weeks or months later.
MacRumors has a live countdown on our front page that indicates exactly when iPhone X pre-orders begin around the world.
iPhone X will go on sale in more than 55 countries and territories on Friday, November 3. Apple confirmed that stores will have stock available for walk-in customers on launch day, but availability will likely be extremely limited. On the same day, the first pre-orders should begin arriving to customers.
In a separate Twitter poll earlier this week, the iPhone X in Space Gray with 256GB of storage proved to be the most popular pre-order choice among over 6,500 readers who voted. The least popular configuration was Silver/64GB.
iPhone X starts at $999 in the United States with 64GB of storage, while the 256GB model is available for $1,149.
Will you pre-order the iPhone X tonight? 📱— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) October 26, 2017
Which iPhone X model do you plan to pre-order?— MacRumors.com (@MacRumors) October 24, 2017
