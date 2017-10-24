iPhone X in Space Gray With 256GB of Storage is Most Popular Pre-Order Option Among MacRumors Readers

Tuesday October 24, 2017 12:59 PM PDT by Joe Rossignol
MacRumors conducted a brief poll on Twitter today that asked all of our followers to select which iPhone X color and storage capacity they plan to pre-order later this week, and the results are now in.


As a refresher, the iPhone X comes in Silver and Space Gray, with 64GB or 256GB of storage for $999 or $1,149 respectively.

The most popular iPhone X was Space Gray with 256GB of storage, which was the model of choice for 39 percent of respondents and very likely could be the configuration that faces the tightest supply at launch.


Historically, many customers have always opted for the iPhone in some variant of gray or black with the most storage available. Last year, for example, the model in tightest supply was the iPhone 7 Plus in Jet Black with 256GB of storage.

The runner-up was the Space Gray model with 64GB of storage, which received 30 percent of the over 6,500 votes received. Combined with the 256GB model, Space Gray was the color of choice for just over two thirds of users.

Silver was the less popular choice. 14 percent of users said they plan to pre-order the 64GB model, while 17 percent are leaning towards the 256GB model, in that color. Of note, this year's Silver model has black front bezels.

Customers looking to pre-order any iPhone X for potential launch day delivery may have the best luck choosing the Silver and 64GB combination, but that's assuming that Apple has the same number of units available for each configuration.

While the poll results are interesting from a high level, they aren't very scientific. We don't have any demographics about the users who voted, and it's impossible to say how many respondents will actually follow through with a pre-order.

iPhone X pre-orders begin Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time. The first deliveries to customers and limited in-store availability begin November 3.

KingslayerG5
48 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Good news for silver fans. More for us. :cool:

Jet black 7 and space gray 8 just doesn't appeal to me. Smudge galore like the matte black HTC One M7 compared to the silver one.
AppleWarMachine
24 minutes ago at 01:32 pm
I'm planning on ordering a Space Gray 256, but I could get Silver 256, but it won't matter anyway because I'm going to put an Apple leather case on it ;)
Ludatyk
50 minutes ago at 01:06 pm
Awesome! Let those fight over the 256GB model.. I'm opting for the 64GB model, I already have a 512GB iPad Pro... I don't need that much storage.
danpass
34 minutes ago at 01:22 pm
I thought there was a 512gb option.


Anyway, I was a bit miffed when they dropped the 256gb option upon dropping the iPhone 7 price. The 128gb I went with is ok.
Nunyabinez
26 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
The more important question is how many of each did Apple make? If Apple is making them in equal quantities, then I'm going for a Silver 64.

If they anticipated that Space Grey will have more demand, then I'm going to get Space Grey 64.

Now, I don't know what to do. Which ever one I order, if it results in a delay I'm gonna regret my choice.

That is until a week after I get it and then I'll have completely forgotten about the whole thing.
shyam09
39 minutes ago at 01:17 pm
People before the poll results: I’m going to get the space gray iPhone.

People after the poll results: Well let me take a second look a silver. Oh it doesn’t look that bad. And looks like there isn’t that much demand for silver either. I’ll get silver.

People after iPhone X launch: **** I KNEW I SHOULD HAVE GOTTEN SPACE GRAY.

Lesson - DO NOT BUY THE 256 GB SILVER iPHONE X
filmantopia
53 minutes ago at 01:02 pm
First year ever that I'm opting for a non-black iPhone.
itsmilo
54 minutes ago at 01:01 pm
If i was living in a world of US Dollar i would be opting for a 256 GB X as well but since even the 64 GB one costs more than that i just cant justify such a price in Euroland
Jetfire
46 minutes ago at 01:09 pm
Iphone X is the first one I don't care about color. I always got the Space Gray/Black because I like the Black front. With full screen now, you don't have to worry about front color.
JGIGS
44 minutes ago at 01:12 pm

SPACE GRAY = FINGERPRINTS. DUH!


Good news for silver fans. More for us. :cool:

Jet black 7 and space gray 8 just doesn't appeal to me. Smudge galore like the matte black HTC One M7 compared to the silver one.


As someone who hates cases and usually try not to use them I think I will on this one since the phone is so expensive seems most people skin so smudges would really depend on the case for most people.

Are you two going naked on your X?
