Angela Ahrendts' Makeover of Apple Retail Outlined in New Profile
Ahrendts said that her approach to the new retail strategy began with an inspiration from Steve Jobs, comparing the brick-and-mortar locations as the retail team's "hardware" and the inner workings of the store -- like Today at Apple programs -- as the "software."
Ahrendts’s approach to retail harkens back to the late founder Steve Jobs’ insistence on building “the whole widget” — in other words, constructing the look and feel of a device, as well as making the operating system and the processor that runs it, in order to fully optimize — and control — the entire user experience.Ahrendts has tweaked parts of Apple's retail "software" by changing employee t-shirts to a softer material, and removing lanyards so employees "make a human connection" with customers. One former Apple Genius said that while removing lanyards made uniforms "cleaner," the high amount of customers visiting Apple every day is a "reality of retail" that made connecting with every customer difficult.
“This is our hardware,” she said, pointing to the Indianapolis store’s glass doors and indoor ficuses. ”Then you say, ‘What’s the software of the store? How do we turn it on?’ Because this unto itself is magnificent, but it's not just what it is, it's what it does,” referring to the new Today at Apple program, under which locations host events like photography workshops and coding classes.
When she was creating her strategy, Ahrendts discussed the design and look of the new Apple locations with Jony Ive, who was said to have told Ahrendts, "Don't mess with the tables," referring to the iconic wooden tables that line every Apple store. Ive further described these tables as "sacred."
Before embarking on the redesign, Ahrendts consulted creative chief Ive, whom Steve Jobs once called his “spiritual partner.” “In one of those very early conversations,” Ahrendts recalled, Ive “said, ‘Don't mess with the tables. They're the same tables we used in our design studio and I love that it goes from the studio to the stores.’ He said, ‘They're sacred.’”Ahrendts also recalled the company's expansion into China, where she asked all United States retail employees if they would be interested to move overseas and assist in running new stores in China. The executive said she was expecting 100 or 200 responses, but ended up with 2,000, half of which ended up moving overseas with plans to stay for between 1 and 5 years. Those who remain in the U.S. said that under Ahrendts' leadership, worker benefits have improved.
All of the employees who spoke to BuzzFeed News agree that Ahrendts improved their benefits soon after she joined in May 2014. For example, Ahrendts introduced restricted stock units, or gifted Apple stock (which could previously be purchased at a discount), that vests every three years. She also extended school tuition reimbursement to part-time workers. Most said they were happy with their pay, which ranges from $17 to $20 an hour for non-Genius roles and up to $30 an hour for Geniuses.Still, some employees have described their work as starting to feel "increasingly corporate" under Ahrendts. One technical specialist stated that Apple retail "now feels more like a Circuit City, a Best Buy" because of increased micromanagement, rising repair prices, a focus on moving customers in and out of the store as fast as possible, and an "emphasis" on attracting business accounts.
The rest of the profile on Ahrendts covers much of the same ground as BuzzFeed's iPhone 8 launch video about Apple's "war room," as well as an interview with CEO Tim Cook and Ahrendts posted yesterday. In that interview, Ahrendts said it was "fake news...silly" that she was being groomed as future Apple CEO. Cook then said, "I see my role as CEO to prepare as many people as I can to be CEO, and that’s what I’m doing."
The executive said she was expecting 100 or 200 responses, but ended up with 2,000, half of which ended up moving overseas with plans to stay for between 1 and 5 years.
We just kind of amplify our perceived problems of the moment and look at the past with rose colored glasses.
I really wish she wouldn't use the phrase "fake news". It's use only works to legitimize the idea that the media is inherently untrustworthy.
Agreed, and to legitimise Trump as a commentator.
If only he told her not to mess with the Genius Bar, pre-order experience, culture of the place, or the quality of customer service, too.
So it’s very obvious that when Magazines ask employees questions about their work they need to talk to them out of store. The fact is most Apple employees don’t believe they are paid enough, we can’t afford to live day to day, we have to wonder where our meals are coming from it’s very difficult to have a work life balance with Apple. Apple does not see that cost of living affects most of the employees in the Denver area. If you’re going to be an individual trying to support a family working for Apple is a joke. Some of the benefits are good but it doesn’t put food on the table and pay the bills every month. We are getting to be more like a Best Buy every single day, customer service is lacking now they say there’s other sources to get help with but most customers cannot get help over the phone they want to come in to the Apple Store for the personal attention.You have to understand that even though you work for a multi-trillion dollar company, frontline workers for that company don't matter. I'm sure you wouldn't want a billionaire shareholder to have to give 0.000001% of his wealth so workers could make a decent wage?
Thankfully, Trump is hoping to push through huge corporate tax cuts, so I'm sure that will "trickle down" to all employees, just like it always has in the past! /s
I really wish she wouldn't use the phrase "fake news". It's use only works to legitimize the idea that the media is inherently untrustworthy.Agreed. "Fake news" used to refer to your great aunt Helen's FB shares, now apparently it means anything from the Washington Post to the New York Times :rolleyes:
As for Angela, I think she's doing a decent job. I haven't noticed many changes, either positive or negative, at my local stores.
