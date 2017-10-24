Vitality Insurance Members in United Kingdom Can Exercise Their Way to Free Apple Watch Series 3

Vitality, a health and life insurance provider, today announced that new and existing members in the United Kingdom can essentially earn their way to a free Apple Watch by maintaining an active lifestyle.
Between now and December 31, members enrolled in an eligible VitalityHealth or VitalityLife insurance plan can get a 38mm or 42mm sized Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS only for £0 or £59 upfront respectively, and pay nothing more if they stay active and earn at least 160 Vitality activity points every month for two years.
Apple Watch Nike+ models also qualify for the £0 upfront offer. Selected GPS + Cellular models will be available later this year.
Vitality members can earn activity points for walking, running, cycling, and other forms of exercise. 12,500 steps tracked in a day is good for eight points, for example, while 30-59 minutes of cycling yields five points. Activity points can be tracked in the Vitality Member app and shared with Apple's Health app on iOS devices.
In the worst case scenario, members who aren't active will be required to pay up to £12.50 per month for 24 months, which is essentially the Apple Watch Series 3's £329 starting price spread out over instalments.
Vitality openly admits that this program benefits both society and the company's profits, which comes about as a result of people being healthier and hopefully submitting insurance claims less often.
There's a lot of fine print involved: members must be at least 18 years old, a credit check is required, the Apple Watch cannot be resold, and members can earn a maximum of eight activity points per day and 40 activity points per week. Be sure to read the FAQ and terms and conditions for complete pricing and eligibility requirements.
Vitality is also the provider of the discounted Apple Watch offer that life insurance provider John Hancock is offering in the United States.
