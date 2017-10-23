Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
John Hancock Offers Apple Watch Series 3 to Vitality Life Insurance Customers for Just $25
The cost of the Apple Watch is actually split up into 24 monthly payments, which can be paid off by walking, running, biking, swimming, or completing various other exercises. Vitality members must earn at least 500 fitness-related Vitality Points per month over two years to avoid owing any of the instalments.
By connecting the Vitality Today app to Apple's Health app and confirming sharing of data, customers can earn Vitality Points for Light, Standard, and Advanced Workouts in the Workout app. Customers can share steps measured by their iPhone or Apple Watch, as well as active calories from the Apple Watch.
The Vitality program is available with select John Hancock life insurance policies in the United States. The free Apple Watch Series 3 offer will be available starting November 6 everywhere except New York.
John Hancock, owned by Manulife Financial, first started offering Apple Watches to a limited number of members last year. About half of the people who received the device achieved their monthly goals and did not pay for the device, John Hancock senior vice president Brooks Tingle told CNBC.
John Hancock is the first life insurance provider to offer the Apple Watch at a discounted rate to its members. Health insurance provider Aetna offers a similar program to its employees, and may expand it to 23 million customers soon.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It looks like they are now:
By connecting the Vitality Today app to Apple’s Health app and confirming that you would like to share your data, you can earn Vitality Points for Light, Standard and Advanced Workouts. You can share steps measured by your iPhone or Apple Watch as well as active calories from Apple Watch.
Worst case you can just let your dog wear it for a week.
A "tracking" device that just gives them diagnostic information from the vehicle including speed, time of day, and hard breaking. Oh the horror.I am OK with an insurance company reminding me to exercise and giving me an incentive.
I am not OK with Progressive claiming the accident was my fault and increasing my rates because I was doing 2 mph over the speed limit.
This reminds me of the trend these days where car insurance wants to give you a “discount” on premiums if you agree to install a tracking device in your car. You’re sacrificing your privacy and lining their data-driven pocket books for such a small trade.A "tracking" device that just gives them diagnostic information from the vehicle including speed, time of day, and hard breaking. Oh the horror.
[ Read All Comments ]