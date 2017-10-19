Apple Shares Trailer for 'Give Me Future' Documentary Coming to Apple Music Nov. 17

In March 2016, following the restoration of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States, electronic dance music trio Major Lazer made history, becoming one of the first major American acts to play in the communist state. Unsure how their descent on Havana would be received and hoping to reach a few tens of thousands, the epic concert unexpectedly drew in close to half a million fans.



Much more than a garden variety music film, "Give Me Future" begins as a behind-the-scenes look at the historic concert and evolves into a masterful exploration of Cuba's inspirational youth movement and its ingenious DIY information culture. Capturing exhilarating performance footage and authentic stories highlighting the country's cultural growth and desire for inclusion in the global community, director Austin Peters conjures a transcendent, rhythm-laced depiction of the powerful catalysts driving a country on the brink of change.

"Give Me Future," a documentary covering the free concert Major Lazer performed in Havana, Cuba in the spring of 2016, is coming to Apple Music on November 17. "Give Me Future" debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival and will be available exclusively on Apple Music.