Cortana for iOS Gains New Look, Faster Reminder Creation and Improved Performance

Microsoft today updated its Cortana app for iOS, improving the way the AI assistant works on iOS devices. Designed to compete with Siri, Cortana is a personal assistant that can do things like set reminders, schedule calendar appointments, answer queries, and offer up information you're interested in through machine learning techniques.
Today's iOS app update introduces a revamped look that Microsoft says offers a simpler, better user experience. It's easier and faster to create reminders using the new interface, and there's a redesigned profile and settings page for managing preferences.
Cortana features improved performance when it comes to page transitions and app responsiveness, and there are also general bug fixes.
Cortana can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
Today's iOS app update introduces a revamped look that Microsoft says offers a simpler, better user experience. It's easier and faster to create reminders using the new interface, and there's a redesigned profile and settings page for managing preferences.
Cortana features improved performance when it comes to page transitions and app responsiveness, and there are also general bug fixes.
We are bringing major updates to make Cortana a better assistant for you:The Cortana app for iOS devices first launched in December of 2015. Cortana is built into Windows devices as well, so customers who use Windows and are accustomed to Cortana may prefer to use the iOS app for reminders and other tasks.
- A fresh new look with a simpler and improved user experience
- It's now easier and faster to create reminders to help you stay on top of things
- Redesigned profile and settings page to easily manage your preferences
- Improved performance particularly faster page transitions and app responsiveness
- Regular bug fixes and performance improvements
Cortana can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]