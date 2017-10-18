Verizon Lowering Cracked Screen Repair Fee to $29 for Customers Enrolled in Total Mobile Protection

Verizon today announced it is lowering its deductible for cracked screen repairs for customers signed up for its Total Mobile Protection plan. Starting on Thursday, October 19, the fee will be reduced from $49 to $29. Total Mobile Protection itself costs $11 per month for smartphones and $9 per month for tablets.
Enrolling in Total Mobile Protection is typically only allowed within 30 days of activating a new account or upgrading to a new device, but Verizon is offering an open enrollment period between tomorrow and Friday, November 17 for any existing customer with a functional device less than two years old.
Verizon said customers who need repairs have the option of bringing their device to one of its 296 carry-in locations across the United States, while technicians are also available to meet customers at home, office, school, or during travel in 152 cities. Verizon allows up to three claims per year per enrolled device.
Total Mobile Protection also includes expert technical support called Tech Coach and other perks like the potential for same- or next-day device replacements.
