Apple Continues Rolling Out Indoor Maps of Airports in iOS 11

Apple Maps now provides indoor maps for eight additional airports in the United States, as the new feature continues to roll out in iOS 11.
The recently added airports include O'Hare International and Midway International in Chicago, McCarran International in Las Vegas, Baltimore–Washington International, Miami International, Minneapolis–Saint Paul International, Oakland International, and Portland International.
The feature has also been available for Philadelphia International Airport and San Jose International Airport since iOS 11 was in beta.
When searching for these airports, Apple Maps users can tap "look inside" or simply zoom in to view terminals, boarding gates, security checkpoints, airline check-in desks, baggage claim carousels, information kiosks, restrooms, stores, restaurants, parking garages, and even escalators, elevators, and stairs.
It is even possible to browse by floor, or search for shops, food, drinks, or restrooms in a specific terminal. Tapping on a restaurant, for example, brings up a detailed place card with photos, hours, and additional information.
Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi previewed Apple's indoor maps at its Worldwide Developers Conference in June. Skip to around the 1:07:50 mark of Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote video to watch.
Apple said indoor maps will also be available at several other major airports, including Los Angeles International, JFK and LaGuardia in New York, San Diego International, Toronto Pearson International, Vancouver International, Heathrow and Gatwick in London, and Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
Apple is also adding indoor maps to shopping malls, making it easier to find the exact location of stores, restaurants, restrooms, escalators, elevators, and stairs on each floor. Users can also filter stores by categories such as clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty, food, and drinks, with detailed place cards for each.
A few shopping malls currently supported include Westfield's Valley Fair in San Jose and the San Francisco Centre.
(Thanks, Abel La O Fernandez!)
