Apple's Indoor Maps for Airports and Shopping Malls in iOS 11 Slowly Rolling Out
On devices running iOS 11 beta, indoor maps are available now in Apple Maps for Philadelphia International Airport and Mineta San Jose International Airport, and for shopping malls Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, California and Westfield San Francisco Centre in San Francisco, California.
Indoor maps will provide detailed floor plans of major airports and shopping malls around the world, allowing iOS 11 users to plan ahead.
At airports, for example, Apple Maps users can tap "look inside" or simply zoom in to view terminals, boarding gates, security checkpoints, airline check-in desks, baggage claim carousels, information kiosks, restrooms, stores, restaurants, parking garages, and even escalators, elevators, and stairs.
Apple Maps users can browse by floor, or search for shops, food, drinks, or restrooms in a specific terminal. Tapping on a restaurant, for example, brings up a detailed place card with photos, hours, and additional information.
Likewise, at shopping malls, Apple Maps users can zoom in to view the exact location of stores, restaurants, restrooms, escalators, elevators, and stairs on each floor. Users can also filter stores by categories such as clothes, shoes, accessories, beauty, food, and drinks, with detailed place cards for each.
Apple senior executive Craig Federighi previewed Apple Maps indoor maps at its Worldwide Developers Conference earlier this month. Skip to around the 1:07:50 mark of Apple's WWDC 2017 keynote video.
At launch, indoor maps will be limited to select airports and shopping malls, in cities such as Amsterdam, Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Tokyo, Toronto, and the Washington D.C. area. Apple said more locations will be added over time.
The feature is only available in iOS 11, which is currently in beta testing. The second developer beta was released on Wednesday, and a public beta will be released later this month. The software update officially launches in the fall.
Maps can't show me how to get to the end of my street half the time so good luck with this waste of time.
If you need a map to get to the end of your street, I think you are in WAY worse shape than Apple ever will be. o_O
All this is merely to mask the fact that Apple is at the end of the line of innovation in main-stream computers. They have only the froth to work with now having deserted the pro and prosumer clientele. When millennials consider smart phones uncool it will all go down the pooper. And that can happen any day now probably when someone pays Beyonce or Taylor Swift and bazillion dollars to say they think social media is for dorks.
Having a bad day there buddy? :rolleyes:
What's a shopping mall.A future drone racing arena.
What's a shopping mall.It’s this place where a lot of loud kids and teens hang out and never buy stuff.
