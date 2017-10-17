Apple CarPlay Support Comes to BBC iPlayer Radio App

The BBC today updated its Radio iPlayer app to support Apple CarPlay, allowing vehicle drivers with the feature to listen to BBC radio more safely when behind the wheel.
A simplified touch interface has been adopted for the new in-car version, designed to be easy to fast-forward in a show or skip through entire episodes.
Apart from CarPlay and Android Auto support, the update also brings additional features to help make radio listening a more personalized in-car experience.
The new app interface is split into four sections titled Following, Listen Later, Downloads, and Stations. The Following section gathers favorited shows for easy access from within CarPlay, Listen Later lists shows tagged by users for future listening, while the Downloads section keeps shows ready for listening offline in areas with poor signal.
The BBC iPlayer Radio app is a free download for U.K. listeners available from the App Store. [Direct Link]
Tags: CarPlay, BBC Radio, United Kingdom, BBC iPlayer