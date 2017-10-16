DxO Updates iOS App With Advanced Time-Lapse Features, Launches New Battery Pack Accessory

DxO today announced a new update for its DxO One iPhone-connected camera accessory, introducing a new time-lapse option with exclusive "Auto Ramping" technology and multi-camera Facebook Live capabilities. There are also a few new accessories that were revealed today, including an external Battery Pack, Cable Back Door, and Tilt Stand.
The version 3.0 update to the DxO One iOS app streamlines the app's creation of time-lapse videos, and includes the company's "Auto Ramping" technology, which avoids flicker effects by providing consistent exposure and white balance across all images. When users start a time-lapse shot, the iPhone can be used normally while the camera continues to take pictures.
For Facebook Live, DxO One users will be able to instantly create a live video stream through the DxO iOS app. With a new multi-camera mode, the app leverages both the DxO One itself and both iPhone cameras to give users the ability to experiment with their photography and capture photos that can't be taken with just an iPhone.
This area of the app provides a mini control panel so users can preview all three camera views to compose shots, adjust lighting, and generally prepare for a live broadcast. The control panel also allows for easy jumping between camera viewpoints, and users can switch sound recording to come from the DxO One or the iPhone's built-in microphone.
The DxO One attached to the new Battery Pack accessory
The Cable Back Door connects the DxO One to an external battery pack when the camera is being used with the company's Outdoor Shell. DxO said this is mainly targeted at users who capture time-lapse videos and other content outdoors. Since DxO One can also be used in a standalone mode, the company is launching a Tilt Stand, which holds the camera at five different angles.
Version 3.0 of DxO One on the iOS App Store will be available for users to download today as a free update. In terms of accessory costs, the Battery Pack will be sold at $59.99, the Cable Back Door will be included with any purchase of the Outdoor Shell on DxO's online store, and the Tilt Stand will be packaged into the DxO One moving forward.
The company is also launching an Android app and camera with USB Type-C in the coming weeks. The iOS-compatible DxO One camera is available for $499.99 on the company's website.
“While smartphones have made significant progress in terms of image quality, they don’t come close to the photos and videos a real camera like the DxO ONE can offer. Most importantly, you have to hold them in your hand, and you constantly need them for other things, like making calls, sending messages, or checking your social networks,” explains Jérôme Ménière, DxO’s CEO and founder.In regards to the new accessories, DxO is launching a Battery Pack to ensure that users can accomplish all of their photography and videography goals without having to worry about battery life. The Battery Pack includes a "Cradle," two rechargeable batteries, and a USB adapter. Each battery adds up to one hour of battery life, and the USB adapter lets users charge the DxO one directly from an external pack.
“The DxO ONE is the first photo and video camera designed to operate as both a handheld and remote device. It’s even able to function remotely over a long period of time — for example, you can use it outside to record a time-lapse or Facebook Live video. Because it works in perfect harmony with your smartphone, it is the ideal photo and video assistant for this device.”
