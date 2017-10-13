You Can Now Order Food From Papa John's, Five Guys, and More Within Facebook on iOS

Facebook today announced that you can now order food directly from within the Facebook app on iOS. Alex Himel, Facebook's vice president of local, explained that food ordering and delivery has "gotten complicated" within other apps and services, so the company aims to streamline that process by adding it to Facebook.
Like other newly added services -- including local weather and jobs search -- "Order Food" will now be on the Explore tab of the Facebook iOS app. Facebook said this section of its app combines options from "a number of food ordering services" and accumulates them into one place. This way, you'll be able to browse restaurants near you that take orders from EatStreet, Zuppler, Slice, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow, and Olo.
You'll also be able to order food directly from Jack in the Box, Five Guys, Papa John's, Wingstop, TGI Friday's, Denny's, El Pollo Loco, Chipotle, Jimmy John's, and Panera, as well as some "local spots."
Facebook said existing accounts with these services will be supported, and if you don't yet have an account you can sign up for Delivery.com, DoorDash, or any of the previously listed services without leaving Facebook.
Facebook's Order Food option in the Explore tab is rolling out now to everyone in the United States on iOS, Android, and desktop.
Ordering food for takeout or delivery is supposed to be simple. That’s the point. But somehow it’s gotten complicated. First you need to decide what to eat, then you have to sift through a bunch of options and services.Using Facebook's social aspects, you can check out restaurant reviews on their pages, and see if your own friends have left reviews before you order. Once you find the restaurant you want to order from, it'll say if it has takeout or delivery, and from there you can choose which of the food ordering services that the location supports.
Today, we’re taking the time out of finding what you want to eat by officially launching the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on Facebook. People already go to Facebook to figure out what to eat by reading about nearby restaurants, and seeing what their friends say about them. So, we’re making it even easier.
