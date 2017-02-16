Facebook Users Will Soon Be Able to Apply for a Job Within iOS App and on Web

Facebook has announced that businesses in the United States and Canada will soon be able to post job listings on their pages, and potential hires will be able to easily browse local openings through a new "Jobs" bookmark. The update is rolling out over the next few weeks for both the Facebook iOS and Android apps, and on the web.
The company said that the update is aimed at small business owners who may find it more difficult than expected to hire talent for specific positions. After a job is posted, employers can review applicants, contact them on Facebook Messenger, and set up an interview date for the best candidates. The update has already begun as a small test in parts of the U.S.
Facebook recently announced that it is building a video-focused app for the Apple TV that will allow users to watch the "same kinds of videos" as found on the Facebook app, but on a larger screen. The app will recommend videos for users to watch, but they will also be able to save videos to watch on mobile and then view them later on Apple TV. An official date for the app's launch hasn't been set, but the company said it's coming "soon."
We’ve tested the new jobs experience in parts of the US, and while it’s still early, businesses are already filling roles. “It was great because it was easy,” says Wendy Grahn, co-owner of the Chicago-based Lakeview Kitchen and Market. “It took three minutes to fill out the information and put it out there. Then someone saw the post, we talked, and it was done.”On the applicant side of things, job posts will be visible in their News Feed, in the Jobs bookmark tab, and included along with other posts on the business' regular Facebook page. Clicking "Apply Now" pre-fills information accumulated from the user's Facebook page, and applicants can review and edit it to their liking before hitting submit.
