Motion Stills 2.0 Adds In-App Live Photo Capture, Collage GIF Export, and More

Google released version 2.0 of Motion Stills this week, bringing some notable improvements for frequent users of the app. For those unfamiliar with it, Motion Stills is designed to create unique GIFs from Live Photo images captured with iPhones that support the Apple camera feature. Users can add motion-tracked text overlays and emoji to their custom-framed creations and share them as a looping GIF to their favorite messaging app.
Previously, users of the app had to access their device's photo library to add Live Photos to a Motion Still, but with version 2.0 it's now possible to capture Live Photos and Motion Stills from within Google's app. It's still possible to import Live Photos stored in the native photo library, but Google has tried to make things more convenience for regular users of Motion Stills.
In addition, version 2.0 lets users delete Live Photos in the photo library with a swipe gesture, and there's a new option to export collages as GIFs. Google's updated Motion Stills app for iPhone and iPad can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct link]
