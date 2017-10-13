Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Still Offering Free Delayed Battery Repairs for Some 2012 and Early 2013 MacBook Pros
If you own a 15-inch MacBook Pro with Retina display released in Mid 2012 or Early 2013, and your notebook qualifies for battery service, the repair should be free if you are willing to wait for around one month.
Apple has advised Genius Bar employees and Apple Authorized Service Providers to offer these customers a free battery repair if they are willing to wait until at least November 15 for the service to be completed.
Apple has offered this option since August 25 due to a continued shortage of the aluminum enclosure that the battery is glued into on the aforementioned MacBook Pro models, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
Top case with glued-in battery for Mid 2012 15-inch MacBook Pro via iFixit
If a customer does not wish to delay the repair, Apple says that standard out-of-warranty prices for battery service apply: $199 in the United States, £199 in the United Kingdom, $289 in Australia, or $259 in Canada.
The policy doesn't apply to any other Mac, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 12-inch MacBook, MacBook Air, or models without Retina displays.
To check if your qualifying MacBook Pro needs battery service, click on the Apple logo in the menu bar. Then, click on About This Mac > System Report > Power. In the Health Information section, the condition should say "Service Battery."
Apple will confirm if the MacBook Pro qualifies for battery service by performing a diagnostic test at the Genius Bar at most Apple Stores. Repairs are allowed for failed, consumed, and swollen batteries.
Apple is no longer offering customers the option to exchange their MacBook Pro for a functionally equivalent model, as it did for repairs initiated between March 2 and July 25 due to the same part shortage.
During that time, many customers were able to exchange a 2012 MacBook Pro for a much newer model, such as a maxed-out refurbished 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, for just the cost of an out-of-warranty battery repair.
Apple has advised Genius Bar employees and Apple Authorized Service Providers to offer these customers a free battery repair if they are willing to wait until at least November 15 for the service to be completed.
Apple has offered this option since August 25 due to a continued shortage of the aluminum enclosure that the battery is glued into on the aforementioned MacBook Pro models, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors.
If a customer does not wish to delay the repair, Apple says that standard out-of-warranty prices for battery service apply: $199 in the United States, £199 in the United Kingdom, $289 in Australia, or $259 in Canada.
The policy doesn't apply to any other Mac, including the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 12-inch MacBook, MacBook Air, or models without Retina displays.
To check if your qualifying MacBook Pro needs battery service, click on the Apple logo in the menu bar. Then, click on About This Mac > System Report > Power. In the Health Information section, the condition should say "Service Battery."
Apple will confirm if the MacBook Pro qualifies for battery service by performing a diagnostic test at the Genius Bar at most Apple Stores. Repairs are allowed for failed, consumed, and swollen batteries.
Apple is no longer offering customers the option to exchange their MacBook Pro for a functionally equivalent model, as it did for repairs initiated between March 2 and July 25 due to the same part shortage.
During that time, many customers were able to exchange a 2012 MacBook Pro for a much newer model, such as a maxed-out refurbished 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, for just the cost of an out-of-warranty battery repair.
Related Roundup: MacBook Pro
Buyer's Guide: MacBook Pro (Neutral)
Top Rated Comments(View all)
1 hour ago at 08:00 am
I'd like to see Microsoft, Samsung, Lenovo, and Asus give the same kind of service... Just sayin
49 minutes ago at 08:27 am
Is this repair valid only for apple stores? We don't have it at home, just official retailer and service provider.
27 minutes ago at 08:49 am
I may not be a big fan of the current Apple product mix at the moment but you can't take anything away from their service policies. I brought a Mac Pro (2103 "Trash Can") into one of our local Apple Stores on the final day of it's extended Applecare warranty period. It would occasionally show some graphic artifacting: flickering squares on one of two monitors, only when two or more monitors were connected. It wasn't an easy problem to reproduce but it was indicative of a VRAM issue. Not only did they accept the machine for diagnosis, they took over a week to reproduce the issue and then replaced not only one of the D700 video cards but also the motherboard. All covered, no questions asked.
I don't think any other manufacturer would have spent so much time attempting to reproduce a subtle issue under warranty. I may no longer be in Apple's target market (I just built an absolutely screaming fast Threadripper 1950X / 1080Ti-based system for OpenCV-based image analysis) but I'll never speak ill of Apple's service.
I don't think any other manufacturer would have spent so much time attempting to reproduce a subtle issue under warranty. I may no longer be in Apple's target market (I just built an absolutely screaming fast Threadripper 1950X / 1080Ti-based system for OpenCV-based image analysis) but I'll never speak ill of Apple's service.
28 minutes ago at 08:48 am
I'd like to see Microsoft, Samsung, Lenovo, and Asus give the same kind of service... Just sayinWell actually they do if it's their fault. Remember Samsung last year with the Note 7? As I recall they took all the phones back...
34 minutes ago at 08:42 am
My 2011 17" is irreplaceable. I damn sure would NOT want a TB MBP to replace it.
Coincidentally, after 6 years I just replaced the battery with a OWC Newer Tech one.
So, it'll keep my baby alive that much longer. SSD prices are coming down too, so that'll be next: 2 SSDs in RAID 0. I'd already maxed RAM out.
Can't do ANY of this, on ANY portable Mac, since 2012.
SAD.
Coincidentally, after 6 years I just replaced the battery with a OWC Newer Tech one.
So, it'll keep my baby alive that much longer. SSD prices are coming down too, so that'll be next: 2 SSDs in RAID 0. I'd already maxed RAM out.
Can't do ANY of this, on ANY portable Mac, since 2012.
SAD.
[ Read All Comments ]