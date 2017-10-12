Yale Releases Its First Smart Locks With HomeKit Support

Yale today announced it is releasing its first two smart locks with support for Apple's HomeKit platform.
Both the Assure Lock SL (YRD256) and Assure Lock Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt (YRD246) will soon be available with an iM1 Network Module preinstalled, which adds HomeKit compatibility out of the box.
Yale is also releasing the iM1 Network Module separately for customers that wish to add HomeKit support to an Assure Lock they already purchased.
Installing the module can be done by removing the battery cover and batteries, snapping the module into place, and enrolling the module by following these steps:
Assure locks feature a backlit capacitive touchscreen keypad for keyless entry. If a smartphone is unavailable, users can enter a unique 4-8 digit PIN code to enter the home.
With the companion Yale Secure app, users are able to check battery status, manage up to 250 unique 4-8 digit PIN codes, see current lock status, customize lock settings, name a lock, and add a new lock.
Locking and unlocking away from home requires a fourth-generation Apple TV or later, or an iPad with iOS 10.3 or later, set up as a home hub.
The locks are powered by four AA batteries included, or users can touch a 9V battery to the terminals at the bottom as a backup option.
The new Assure Lock SL and Assure Lock Key Free Touchscreen Deadbolt with the iM1 Network Module should be available on Amazon by Monday, October 16 for $249.99 and $199.99 respectively. Prices vary.
The module will be available for $49.99 at major retail stores in the United States and Canada, including Best Buy and Lowe's, starting October 16.
