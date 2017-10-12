Apple Maps Transit Directions Now Available in Taiwan

Apple recently updated its Maps app to add transit directions and data for Taiwan, one of the locations where hints of transit support surfaced months ago.
Maps users in Taiwan can now select public transportation routes when navigating across the country, with transit options available in Taipei, Kaohsiung, and other cities.
Support is available for the Taiwan Railway and Taiwan High Speed Rail, as well as for city-specific transit options like the Kaohsiung Mass Rapid Transit and Taipei Metro.
Transit directions were first added to Apple Maps in 2015 as part of iOS 9. At launch, transit information was only available in a handful of cities, but Apple has been working hard to expand the feature to additional locations. Transit information is now live in dozens of cities and countries around the world, with a full list available on Apple's iOS 11 Feature Availability website.
