iPhone X Billboards Appear in Toronto, London, Tokyo, and More Cities Around the World

Wednesday October 11, 2017 6:40 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
We're just over two weeks away from the pre-order date of the iPhone X on October 27, meaning it's just over three weeks until the first group of customers will finally have Apple's next-generation iPhone in their hands on November 3. As these dates near, Apple has begun to put up billboards for the new device all over the world in cities like Toronto, London, Tokyo, San Francisco, and more.

This week, Redditor turnaround_ shared an image of workers painting a new iPhone X ad in Toronto.

Image via Redditor turnaround_

Earlier in October, a second iPhone X billboard was spotted going up nearby in the city by Financial Post reporter Josh McConnell. Both billboards are located in Downtown Toronto.

Image via Josh McConnell

In London, a billboard was spotted at Boxpark Shoreditch, a pop-up mall in East London that was constructed in 2011 using refitted shipping containers. The area is known for its shopping, galleries, cafes, restaurants, and nearby there's an Apple reseller called "Shoreditch Macs" that offers repairs, part exchanges, and refurbished Macs.

Image via @FarrugiaJose

Below the city, Apple has also put up iPhone X billboards in the London Underground.

Image via @ianfogg42

iPhone X ads are lined up in the Harajuku district of Shibuya, Tokyo. Similar to Apple's advertising targets in London and Toronto, Harajuku is locally known for attracting visitors to its wide variety of retail locations -- ranging from locally-owned boutique shops to international chain stores -- as well as multiple cafes and restaurants.

Image via @BienPerez

Closer to Apple's home in California, billboards have also appeared outside of San Francisco. As the launch of the iPhone X grows nearer, more billboards, commercials, and other pieces of advertising for the new smartphone are expected to continue sprouting up around the world and online.

Likewise, the iPhone X itself has begun appearing in the wild as Apple employees test out the device in the weeks leading up to the public launch. Last week, an iPhone X with an new dynamic wallpaper appeared on Reddit. Prior to that there have been a handful of iPhone X in-the-wild shots shared online, with screen grabs of the device caught on Snapchat, shared to an Instagram Story, and seen by a Redditor in an airport.

Avatar
Zoddino
58 minutes ago at 06:43 am
I hope they’ll have enough units on launch day
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MrX8503
50 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Painted billboards are so cool. A lost art.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
avanpelt
50 minutes ago at 06:51 am
Interesting to see the ad being painted on the side of a building. I didn't know painting ads like that still happened.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
profets
46 minutes ago at 06:54 am
Classic Canadians. One guy in a shirt with sleeves rolled up, someone else with a coat and toque on.



Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
yanksfan114
32 minutes ago at 07:09 am

So they're advertising a product that everyone knows will be sold out into 2018 before it's even released? Just proves that Apple is a marketing company first, and a tech company second.

Or they believe they have a decent amount of stock. Im sure they know better than you, I, or the pundits.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
jonnysods
37 minutes ago at 07:03 am
iPhone X: "good luck finding one in this city"
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
shareef777
40 minutes ago at 07:01 am
So they're advertising a product that everyone knows will be sold out into 2018 before it's even released? Just proves that Apple is a marketing company first, and a tech company second.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
BoneCollector
51 minutes ago at 06:49 am
Cheaper to pay people to paint than to print a giant photo.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
ILikeAllOS
33 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Wow, I had no idea the billboards are painted, yet the results look identical to the photos from Apple! :eek:
Rating: 1 Votes
