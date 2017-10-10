Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Nearly Two-Thirds of Americans Now Own at Least One Apple Product
Apple device ownership rates dip below 50 percent in the 2017 survey for Americans with incomes under $30,000, retirees, and women over the age of 50. CNBC reported that the "wealthiest Americans" own 4.7 Apple products per household, while the "poorest" have one. Other statistics include 3.7 devices per household in the West of the United States, while households in the South owned 2.2 devices on average.
"I cannot think of any other product — especially any other product at a high price point — that has that kind of permeation with the public and level of growth,'' said Jay Campbell, pollster with Hart Research, which conducted the survey along with Public Opinion Strategies.64 percent of those surveyed claimed that the time they spend on an iPhone is "mostly productive and useful," while 27 percent said that it's "mostly unproductive." On average, the time spent on an iPhone was "dominated" by phone calls, emails, and texting, followed by social media. Most Americans surveyed said that they were less likely to spend time watching videos, playing games, and shopping on their iPhone.
Campbell said it could be people are understating how much they use their phones for entertainment and how much time they waste. "But overall," he said, "it continues to be the case that the smartphone is really helping the American worker, helping the American family be efficient with their time and really accomplish more than they could otherwise and I think people recognize and appreciate that."In a separate study conducted by Piper Jaffray earlier in 2017, it was found that 76 percent of teens polled owned an iPhone, increasing from 69 percent in the same period a year prior. 81 percent of teens also said that they plan to purchase an iPhone as their next smartphone, up from 75 percent in 2016. Piper Jaffray's survey polled 5,500 teens in the United States with the average age of 16.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Wow. According to MR members, Apple is doomed.Doomed to keep making more and more money, I suppose.
The average American household owns 2.6 Apple products, which is "up by a full Apple product" from the previous survey.
Funny, I have six Apple products within one yard of where I'm sitting.
I shall therefore declare myself above average.
I don't know about this, it sounds like it is skewed, the majority of the teens that I work with all have android phones because of the costs and their continual destruction and dropping of their phones. Nearly all the adults in my sphere use android phones as well. Very view have iPhones, and those that do don't know how to use it.
That is funny. You are calling a scientifically conducted survey skewed and then using a 100% non-scientific anecdotal story to back up your theory. No, it doesn't work like that.
I don't know about this, it sounds like it is skewed, the majority of the teens that I work with all have android phones because of the costs and their continual destruction and dropping of their phones. Nearly all the adults in my sphere use android phones as well. Very view have iPhones, and those that do don't know how to use it.
Lol, well this is actually a REAL survey...
You notice they had numbers for the south, for the west, retirees, high & low income, etc.
Pardon us if we don’t think they should have instead only checked with “teens that work with [USER=697441]@JosephAW[/USER] & adults in his sphere”.
Your bubble apparently has very little to do with consumer behavior and trends.
[doublepost=1507645378][/doublepost]
Like all cult themed technology, this too shall pass... just give it time. When you are at the top there is no place to go but down... luckily they have enough cash to ride out the wave for a long time without collapsing.
Yes. Most likely several generations. :rolleyes:
[ Read All Comments ]