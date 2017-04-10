New ~10.5-inch model with nearly bezel-free design rumored.
76% of U.S. Teens Surveyed Using iPhones, 81% Plan to Purchase
76 percent of teens surveyed own an iPhone, up from 69 percent in the spring of 2016, and the highest ownership level seen in the teen survey. A record 81 percent of teens surveyed said they expect their next phone to be an iPhone, up from 75 percent a year ago.
Piper Jaffray attributes the jump in interest to the upcoming 2017 iPhone, which is expected to include an OLED display with an edge-to-edge design, a glass body, a faster A11 processor, no Home button, and wireless charging capabilities.
Apple continued to grow smartphone share among teens with 76% of teens owning an iPhone vs 74% in Fall-16. We view the survey as a positive data point on iPhone 7 demand and excitement around the upcoming launch of the 10th anniversary iPhone (iPhone X)Teen interest in smart watches has also continued to grow, with interest in the Apple Watch up slightly. 13 percent of teens surveyed said they plan to buy an Apple Watch in the next six months, compared to 11 percent in the spring of 2016.
Among fitness bands, the Apple Watch is the second most popular choice after Fitbit. 71 percent of teens said they prefer the Fitbit, while 10 percent chose the Apple Watch. Nine percent preferred Nike-branded fitness bands, while four percent preferred Garmin.
While iPhone adoption among teens could see significant growth in the fall with the release of a new line of iPhones with exciting new features, Apple Watch growth may remain stagnant as rumors have thus far not pointed towards major changes.
For the teen survey, Piper Jaffray accumulated responses from 5,500 teens in the United States with an average age of 16.
So Apple is 71% Lifestyle Gadget company and 29% a computer company.. Its making sense now.
Steve Jobs dropped "Computer" from the company name. He introduced the iPod which signaled a shift within the company. He introduced the iPhone which further pushed Apple towards being less Mac centric. He introduced the iPad which only piled on the previous non Mac products.
Apple has been a CE company and not simply a computer company for many years now. It's not new nor did Cook take the company in that direction.
How's your mainframe doing?
How's your mainframe doing?We are using an ATARI Mainframe.. Its running great.. We program with punch cards.. Good Technology will never die.
And this is why the next iPhone will be $1000.
A one click buttons to buy Coachella tickets!! Thats worth the $1000 price tag.
Just curious but, how many of you here with teens are planning to buy a $1000+ iPhones? I don't think too many teens can afford such devices, nor can they get a Next type plan because of their age. If I was Apple I would not count on quite so many sales.
Why would they have to buy the $1000+ iPhones? They can buy the normal or budget models like most of us do.
