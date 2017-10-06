Popular iOS Twitter Client Tweetbot 4 Gets First Discount of 2017, Dropping From $10 to $5

Tweetbot is one of the most popular third-party Twitter clients, and this week developer Tapbots has dropped the price of the latest version of the app -- Tweetbot 4 -- by 50 percent, from $9.99 to $4.99. The last time a similar price drop happened was December 2016, so the app had yet to see a discount throughout 2017.
It's not clear how long the discount will last, but given the length of previous sales (around 4-5 days), it should stick around until October 7-8.
The app lets you mute tweets by hashtags, users, sources, or keywords, includes an automatic night mode that turns on or off depending on the brightness of your iPhone's screen, and has basic Twitter features like direct messages and lists. Tweetbot 4 also retains Twitter's old reverse chronological timeline order, and doesn't surface cards that suggest Tweets you may have missed or that you might like.
Additionally today, Fry's has marked down BeatsX Earphones to a notable low of $94, in comparison to the traditional retail price of $150. You can purchase the earphones in Grey, Blue, White, and Black, and the discount will appear once the item is placed in your cart. This deal ends tomorrow, October 7.
Nodus Access Case (left) and Shell Case (right)
Nodus has a discount on iPhone X cases, offering 10 percent off the Access Case and Shell Case when you pre-order each accessory ahead of their respective late October and early November delivery estimates. The Access Case is a leather portfolio case with room for credit cards, while the Shell Case lets you attach your iPhone to any surface using the included micro dock accessory.
We just launched our new giveaway for the week as well, so head here for a chance to win a TS3 Thunderbolt Station 3 dock from CalDigit. For more of this week's deals, including a one-day-only discount on the UE MEGABOOM right now at Best Buy, be sure to head over to our Deals Roundup.
