MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Thunderbolt Station 3 From CalDigit

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with CalDigit to offer MacRumors a chance to win one of the company's TS3 Thunderbolt Station 3 docks.
The TS3, designed to connect to Apple's most recent Thunderbolt 3 Macs, features a sleek ribbed aluminum enclosure and adds a range of functionality to machines like the MacBook Pro with its wealth of ports.
At the back, the TS3 offers two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two eSATA ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a DisplayPort, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. At the front, there are audio in and audio out jacks, along with a third USB 3.1 Type-A port. All of the ports are accessible through a single connected Thunderbolt 3 cable, which also provides charging.
CalDigit's TS3 is one of the Thunderbolt 3 docks on the market that's able to offer full 85W charging to the 15-inch Retina MacBook Pro, so there is no compromise to be made when it comes to charging speed.
It is compatible with all Thunderbolt 3 Macs and supports a single 5K monitor or dual 4K monitors.
We reviewed the TS3 earlier this year and we were impressed with the design and the balance of features it offers, along with the 85W charging, and it's one of the only docks to offer eSATA ports.
