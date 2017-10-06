MLB Coach Fined for Wearing Apple Watch During Game

Major League Baseball today fined Arizona Diamondbacks coach Ariel Prieto after he wore his Apple Watch in the dugout during a game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night, reports The New York Times.
Prieto violated rules against the use of electronic communications devices when he wore the Apple Watch during the game. Major League Baseball investigated and said there was no sign the watch was used for anything suspicious.
Image via The New York Times
The Boston Red Sox were also fined last month for using electronic communications devices in the dugout to more quickly relay the opposing team's signs to players on the field. The device in that event was originally said to be an Apple Watch, but later reports suggested it was instead a Fitbit.
"M.L.B. found no evidence that Mr. Prieto used the Apple Watch or cellphone for any purpose in the dugout, nor any baseball-related communication on either device during Wednesday's game," the statement on Friday said.Though the watch was not misused, Prieto and the Diamondbacks received a fine in an "undisclosed amount" just for having the watch in the dugout. The money will be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
